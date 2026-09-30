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Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians, diplomats - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians, diplomats

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Norway Parliament Launches Probe into Epstein Links with Politicians, Diplomats

Norwegian Parliament Investigates Epstein Connections

By Terje Solsvik

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Norway's parliament begins public hearings on Wednesday on ties between late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Norwegian diplomats and politicians in a scandal that has shaken the nation's elite.

US President Donald Trump's Department of Justice in January released millions of Epstein-related documents, revealing connections to politicians, royals and the ultra-rich around the world.

Norway, home of the Nobel Peace Prize and often a fulcrum of international diplomacy, has seen major fallout, triggering parliamentary inquiries and police investigations.

Government Response and Accountability

The government must explain what it is doing to restore trust in the foreign service, said Jonas Andersen Sayed, the leader of the hearing at parliament's Committee on Scrutiny and Constitutional Affairs.

"There are many people who have demonstrated very poor judgement," Andersen Sayed told Reuters of those who had friendships with Epstein.

Key Figures Summoned to Testify

The committee has summoned 11 current and former foreign ministers and development ministers, including Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, who was foreign minister from 2005 to 2012.

Stoere has said he had no relation to Epstein.

Boerge Brende, a former foreign minister also due to testify, resigned from the position of president and CEO of the World Economic Forum after revelations of his friendly relations with Epstein.

Brende has said he was unaware of Epstein's past and criminal activities before first meeting him in 2018, and that he regretted not having investigated him more thoroughly.

Erik Solheim, a former development minister who will testify on Wednesday, has said parliament's probe is an overreaction that will throttle the foreign service as diplomats opt for needless self-restraint, harming the national interest.

Wider Scandal and Police Investigations

Other Prominent Norwegians Under Scrutiny

Though not appearing before parliament, a number of other prominent Norwegians with ties to Epstein, including former premier Thorbjoern Jagland, former minister Terje Roed-Larsen and ex-diplomat Mona Juul, are under police investigation on corruption accusations.

All three have denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Roed-Larsen has apologised for his close relation to Epstein, which included a personal loan from the financier, and in 2020 stepped down as CEO of the New York-based International Peace Institute, a think tank.

Royal Connections

Furthermore, Queen Mette-Marit, wife of King Haakon, has apologised for her friendship with Epstein, but is also not subject to the hearing.

External Commission and Future Steps

Mandate and Timeline of the Commission

In parallel, parliament has appointed an external commission of academics and legal experts to probe "matters and issues brought to light" by the files, with an aim of "improving the integrity and transparency of Norwegian authorities."

The rare investigative commission, covering more than 30 years of Norwegian diplomatic history, is due to deliver its findings in early 2028. It is only the ninth such group to be appointed by parliament in the last 140 years.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Norway’s parliament has begun public hearings on 30 September 2026 into connections between Jeffrey Epstein and Norwegian political and diplomatic elites, including summons of current and former foreign and development ministers, including Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. (vg.no)
  • An external commission of academics and legal experts has been appointed to investigate over 30 years of diplomatic history; it held its first meeting on 5 May 2026 and is expected to report its findings by 31 January 2028. (stortinget.no)
  • Separately, police investigations by Økokrim are ongoing into figures such as Thorbjørn Jagland, Mona Juul and Terje Rød‑Larsen on suspicion of aggravated corruption, while Crown Princess Mette‑Marit has publicly apologized for her friendship with Epstein. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Norway's parliament investigating ties to Jeffrey Epstein?
Norway's parliament is holding public hearings to investigate connections between Norwegian politicians, diplomats, and the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, aiming to ensure transparency and restore trust in the foreign service.
Who are some Norwegian officials linked to the Epstein scandal?
Officials summoned include current and former foreign ministers, such as Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Boerge Brende. Others under investigation are Thorbjoern Jagland, Terje Roed-Larsen, and Mona Juul.
What are the outcomes expected from these hearings?
The hearings aim to clarify the nature of officials' links to Epstein, address any misconduct, and improve the integrity and transparency of Norwegian authorities.
Is Norway's royal family involved in the Epstein probe?
Queen Mette-Marit has apologized for her friendship with Epstein but is not subject to the parliamentary hearing.
When will the external commission investigating the scandal report its findings?
The commission appointed by Norway's parliament is expected to deliver its findings in early 2028.

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