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Russia says European arms factories supplying Ukraine are potential military targets for Moscow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Defense Ukraine Russia

Russia Warns European Arms Factories Supplying Ukraine Are Military Targets

Russia's Stance on European Military Support for Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Factories in Europe producing arms for Ukraine are legitimate and potential military targets for Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

European Involvement in the Ukraine Conflict

Zakharova told a press briefing that European countries were directly involved in the conflict through their military support for Ukraine, adding that such activity delayed a resolution to the war.

Poland's Role and NATO's Position

She was responding to a question about Poland's apparent readiness to host a factory producing Patriot interceptor missiles for Ukraine. NATO and many European countries say they will continue to do everything they can to support Ukraine and help it push back Russian forces and shoot down drones and missiles.

Zakharova's Warning to European Arms Factories

"Weapons factories in European countries that produce arms for Ukraine are potential military targets for Russia, and one should not assume that military factories outside Ukrainian territory which produce weapons for the Kyiv regime will be safe. Anyone who thinks so is mistaken," said Zakharova. 

Impact on Conflict Resolution

“European countries are directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. They are not merely providing aid. By opening arms factories and joint ventures, they are fully involved. And this only delays a resolution to the conflict rather than bringing it closer, as some forces in Europe think or imagine,” she added. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Moscow’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declared on Sept 30, 2026 that European arms factories supplying Ukraine are potential military targets for Russia (currently.att.yahoo.com).
  • Poland’s initiative to host Patriot missile production facilities aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s air defence has been highlighted by Russia as evidence of direct European involvement (notesfrompoland.com).
  • Europe continues expanding domestic missile production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies, with factories planned or operational in Germany (Bavaria) and Poland (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Russia consider European arms factories as potential military targets?
Russia states that European arms factories supplying Ukraine are legitimate targets because they directly support Ukraine in the conflict.
What was the context of Maria Zakharova's statement?
Maria Zakharova made the statement in response to Poland's readiness to host a Patriot missile factory for Ukraine.
What is the position of NATO and European countries regarding Ukraine?
NATO and European countries say they will continue to support Ukraine, helping it defend against Russian attacks.
Does Russia believe that European arms factories outside Ukraine are safe?
No, Russia warns that arms factories outside Ukraine producing weapons for Kyiv are also potential military targets.

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