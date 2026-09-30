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Headlines

Paris court convicts six men of manslaughter over migrants disaster in Channel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Six Men Convicted of Manslaughter in Channel Migrants Tragedy by Paris Court

Paris Court Delivers Verdict in Channel Migrant Disaster Case

Background of the Tragedy

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A Paris court on Wednesday found six men guilty of manslaughter over the drowning of more than 30 people in the Channel five years ago, the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the narrow seaway separating France and Britain.

Details of the Incident

The migrants perished after their overloaded dinghy deflated as they made the crossing across one of the world's busiest ​shipping lanes.

Sentencing and Legal Proceedings

Sentences for the six men ranged from six to 10 years in prison.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro and Inti Landauro; editing by Richard Lough)

Key Takeaways

  • The disaster occurred in November 2021 when a fragile, overloaded dinghy carrying largely Iraqi Kurdish and Afghan civilians deflated mid-Channel, killing at least 27 confirmed victims and leaving four others missing; only two men survived. (investing.com)
  • Investigators traced the operation to Afghan and Iraqi-Kurdish smuggling networks based near Grande‑Synthe and Calais, charging the defendants with involuntary manslaughter, facilitating illegal immigration within an organized gang, and criminal conspiracy. (investing.com)
  • A British inquiry concluded the deaths were avoidable, citing flawed decisions by rescue authorities, including the premature cessation of search efforts; further legal scrutiny is expected for French naval response. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were six men convicted by the Paris court?
They were found guilty of manslaughter over the drowning of more than 30 migrants in the Channel.
What caused the migrants' deaths in the Channel disaster?
The migrants' overloaded dinghy deflated while attempting to cross from France to Britain.
How long are the sentences for the convicted men?
The six men received prison sentences ranging from six to 10 years.
When did the Channel migrants disaster occur?
The disaster happened five years ago, leading to the worst migrant tragedy in the Channel.

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