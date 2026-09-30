GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
K+S revenue report highlights Q2 revenue miss and sales volume drop - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image illustrating K+S's Q2 financial report, showing a decline in revenue and sales volume due to logistical challenges. Relevant to banking and finance news.
Headlines

Bulgarian football club owner Iliyan Filipov shot dead, BNR reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
News Finance Crime Bulgarian Business Football

Bulgarian Football Club Owner Iliyan Filipov Shot Dead in Plovdiv

Details Surrounding the Death of Iliyan Filipov

Incident Overview

SOFIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A prominent Bulgarian businessman and president of a top league football club was shot dead in the city of Plovdiv early on Wednesday, BNR news and other local media reported.

Victim Profile

Iliyan Filipov - owner of one of Bulgaria's largest transport and logistics companies, PIMK, and majority shareholder in FC Botev Plovdiv - was killed around 1 a.m. local time at a property he owned in the city, according to the reports.

Police Response

Officers had blocked the main exit and entry points in Plovdiv, which is around 90 miles southeast capital the capital Sofia, the police force said.

Official Statement

"We are actively pursuing all possible leads," Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva said in a briefing.

Media Coverage

(Reporting by Stoyan Nenov, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Filipov, owner of major transport company PIMK and majority shareholder of FC Botev Plovdiv, was shot dead at his Plovdiv property around 1 a.m. local time. (24plovdiv.bg)
  • Police sealed off main entry and exit points of Plovdiv and active investigations are ongoing, prosecutor Vanya Hristeva confirmed. (24plovdiv.bg)
  • Filipov was a key figure in both Bulgaria’s logistics sector and its football scene, involved in stadium development and club management. (24plovdiv.bg)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Iliyan Filipov?
Iliyan Filipov was a prominent Bulgarian businessman and president of the football club FC Botev Plovdiv.
Where was Iliyan Filipov shot dead?
He was shot dead at a property he owned in the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
What is known about the investigation into Iliyan Filipov's death?
Police in Plovdiv have blocked main exit and entry points and are actively pursuing all possible leads.
What businesses was Iliyan Filipov associated with?
Filipov owned one of Bulgaria's largest transport and logistics companies, PIMK, and was the majority shareholder in FC Botev Plovdiv.
When did the shooting of Iliyan Filipov take place?
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Britain's Greggs raises profit outlook on improved trading

Britain's Greggs raises profit outlook on improved trading

Image for UK economic output revised up to show stronger Q2 growth

UK economic output revised up to show stronger Q2 growth

Image for Dollar set for big rise in September, mainly at euro's expense

Dollar set for big rise in September, mainly at euro's expense

Image for Vianode seeks candidates for partnership or sale

Vianode seeks candidates for partnership or sale

Image for Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume flights

Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume flights

Image for Soccer-Man City's leadership cannot continue, says former chairman

Soccer-Man City's leadership cannot continue, says former chairman

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says
South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says
Image for South Korea demands North Korea stop border fortification work immediately
South Korea demands North Korea stop border fortification work immediately
Image for Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians, diplomats
Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians, diplomats
Image for Antisemitism at UK universities is increasing, security charity says
Antisemitism at UK universities is increasing, security charity says
Image for Ceuta mass migrant crossing handling 'responsibility of all EU,' Spanish king says
Ceuta mass migrant crossing handling 'responsibility of all EU,' Spanish king says
Image for Rubio says UK airbase incident involved a foreign state
Rubio says UK airbase incident involved a foreign state
Image for Slovak coalition frays with minister's removal, early election mooted
Slovak coalition frays with minister's removal, early election mooted
Image for Russian bomb attack kills two in Ukraine's Sumy, officials say
Russian bomb attack kills two in Ukraine's Sumy, officials say
Image for UK police say no explosive devices found in airbase probe
UK police say no explosive devices found in airbase probe
Image for Trapped in inferno after Russian strike, Ukrainian scientist climbed to safety
Trapped in inferno after Russian strike, Ukrainian scientist climbed to safety
Image for Greece agrees to hand over remains of medieval tsar to Bulgaria
Greece agrees to hand over remains of medieval tsar to Bulgaria
Image for Czechs would be ready to respond to attack on Baltics, prime minister Babis says
Czechs would be ready to respond to attack on Baltics, prime minister Babis says
View All Headlines Posts