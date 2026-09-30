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Soccer-A lot of lies told around Bazunu withdrawal from Israel fixtures, says Ireland coach - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-A lot of lies told around Bazunu withdrawal from Israel fixtures, says Ireland coach

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Ireland Coach on Bazunu's Withdrawal and Israel Fixture Controversy in Nations League

Controversy Surrounding Ireland's Nations League Fixtures

Background to Bazunu's Withdrawal

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson said a lot of lies were told around the aftermath of keeper Gavin Bazunu's decision to withdraw from the Nations League games against Israel, and he does not anticipate any problems with Sunday's match going ahead.

Ireland are one of Europe's most outspoken critics of Israel's war in Gaza, and protests calling for the team to boycott the fixture prompted Bazunu to pull out of both games.

Squad Reactions and Match Proceedings

Team Vote and Match Outcome

Sunday's match, which Ireland won 3-0, went ahead after a majority of their squad voted to play on the eve of the away fixture in Hungary.

Media reported a fractured squad after the meeting and vote, and that Bazunu had been insulted by teammates over his decision.

Bazunu's Status and FAI Decisions

The keeper is available for Thursday's home game with Austria, but will not take part in Sunday's match, which the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has moved to Serbia behind closed doors.

Manager Hallgrimsson's Comments

Support for Bazunu

"Gavin is a great lad, I've always had a good relationship with him and it's probably tougher for him than the other players, but they have really welcomed him," Hallgrimsson told a press conference on Wednesday.

"There's been a lot of lies said around all of this, but we welcomed him back and he's taking part. Amazing, I think it shows his character, as well, to be with us. So I want to give him praise for that. I want to give the players praise for how welcome they have been with him. he added.

"Life goes on. He's a part of this group and I think that shows how strong the bond is between these players that even a thing like this is not breaking us."

Azaz in Focus

Media Attention on Finn Azaz

AZAZ IN FOCUS

Ireland midfielder Finn Azaz has also been the centre of attention given his deep Israeli heritage, and remained on the bench for the win over Israel. Hallgrimsson was asked if Azaz would be involved in Sunday's fixture.

"We are focusing on this one (Austria), you can probably ask me that question later on," the manager said.

"Finn has shown incredible emotional control and awareness. He probably is one of the people I admire the most in how he conducted himself in all of this."

Looking Ahead: Austria Fixture and Ongoing Protests

Anticipated Protests and Security Concerns

Thursday's game against Austria in Dublin is expected to bring further protests over Ireland playing Israel.

"I am focused on football, I'll let others think about security," Hallgrimsson said.

"The FAI has said we are playing both games and we will fulfil that. It has been really, really tough, but I surely think that in time we will have seen that we took more right decisions than wrong ones."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Hallgrimsson denounced the false narratives around Bazunu’s decision to withdraw over moral objections to the Israel game, emphasizing the goalkeeper's strong character and welcome return to the team. (fourfourtwo.com)
  • A significant majority of the Ireland squad voted to proceed with the fixture against Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, despite the extreme political sensitivities and internal debate. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Midfielder Finn Azaz—of Israeli heritage—was praised for his emotional control and awareness during discussions; he remains available for the Austria fixture, though his involvement in the Israel match was postponed. (fourfourtwo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Gavin Bazunu withdraw from the Ireland vs Israel Nations League fixtures?
Gavin Bazunu withdrew from the games due to protests and calls for Ireland to boycott the fixtures against Israel.
Did Gavin Bazunu face backlash from his teammates over his decision?
Media reports suggested squad tension, but coach Hallgrimsson dismissed these as lies and praised the team’s support.
Where will Ireland's next match against Israel be held?
The Football Association of Ireland moved the upcoming match to Serbia, to be played behind closed doors.
Will Finn Azaz be involved in Ireland's future fixtures?
Coach Hallgrimsson did not confirm Finn Azaz's involvement and said future participation would be addressed later.
Are further protests expected during Ireland's Nations League games?
Further protests are expected, particularly during the home match against Austria in Dublin.

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