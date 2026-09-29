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Norway increases support for deported Ukrainian children

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Norway Increases Humanitarian Support for Deported Ukrainian Children and Their Reintegration

Norway's Expanded Humanitarian Efforts for Ukrainian Children and Civilians

OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Norway is increasing its support for humanitarian efforts to help deported Ukrainian children, detained civilians and prisoners of war through UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Nordic country said on Tuesday.

Allocation of Funds and Key Initiatives

  • Funds will help trace missing persons, support efforts to bring more people home and assist with rehabilitation and reintegration

Focus on Human Rights Violations

  • Seeking to draw attention to human rights violations perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine, Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide said in a statement
Support for Deported and Missing Ukrainian Children
  • Says many Ukrainian children are currently in Russia after being unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred there
  • Says 15 million crowns ($1.6 million) earmarked for UNICEF work to support the reintegration of children who have returned to Ukraine and to trace missing children

Support for the ICRC and International Collaboration

  • Another 10 million crowns allocated to the ICRC's Central Tracing Agency Bureau (CTA)
  • Canada this week hosts a ministerial conference on the topic in Toronto, co-hosted by Norway and Ukraine

Financial Context and Reporting

  • ($1 = 9.5108 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • Norway allocates NOK 15 million (~USD 1.6 million) to UNICEF to aid returned children’s reintegration and tracing efforts, underscoring commitment to child protection and rights under the Nansen Support Programme (regjeringen.no)
  • Another NOK 10 million is directed to ICRC’s Central Tracing Agency to trace missing persons and support families of detained civilians and POWs, reinforcing support for humanitarian law mechanisms (regjeringen.no)
  • This effort is timed with the “Pathways to Peace” ministerial conference co‑hosted in Toronto (Sept 28–29, 2026) by Canada, Ukraine and Norway, focusing international attention on returning deported Ukrainian children, detained civilians and POWs (canada.ca)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Norway doing to support deported Ukrainian children?
Norway is increasing humanitarian aid through UNICEF and ICRC to help deported Ukrainian children, support their reintegration, and assist in tracing missing children.
How much funding is Norway providing and to which organizations?
Norway has allocated 15 million crowns to UNICEF for reintegration efforts and 10 million crowns to the ICRC's Central Tracing Agency Bureau.
What is the purpose of Norway's increased support?
The support aims to help deported children, detained civilians, and prisoners of war, and to draw attention to human rights violations in Ukraine.
Which other countries are involved in addressing the issue?
Canada is hosting a ministerial conference in Toronto on the topic, co-hosted by Norway and Ukraine.

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