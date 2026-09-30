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France, Britain in talks to end 'one in, one out' migrant deal - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France, Britain in talks to end 'one in, one out' migrant deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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France and Britain in Negotiations to End Channel Migrant Exchange Deal

Overview of the Channel Migrant Exchange Agreement and Ongoing Negotiations

Current Status of Negotiations

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - France and Britain are in talks to end their "one in, one out" migration deal, a French interior ministry source said on Wednesday.

"We are discussing the terms of withdrawal from the agreement with the British," the source said.

Details of the Migration Agreement

Purpose and Implementation

Under the agreement, announced last year in a bid to reduce small-boat crossings of the English Channel, Britain deported undocumented people arriving in small boats to France, in exchange for accepting an equal number of legitimate asylum seekers with British family connections.

Official Responses

France's interior ministry had no immediate comment on why France was seeking to wind down the agreement. Britain's interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Terms and Conditions of the Deal

Timeframe and Transfer Process

Under the terms of the deal, there was a target timeframe of no more than three months from someone's arrival in Britain to transfer to France.

Exceptions and Restrictions

Britain had to return an individual within 14 days of their arrival, and France did not have to accept unaccompanied minors or people who pose a pre-existing security threat, the treaty said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Makini Brice in Paris; Writing by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The “one in, one out” pilot scheme was launched in August 2025 and extended to October 2026 to deter dangerous small‐boat crossings by balancing removals with legal admissions (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • Under the deal, the UK returns some small-boat arrivals to France and admits an equivalent number of asylum seekers from France via legal routes (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • France is now keen to end the arrangement; the agreement is seen as limited in scope and was already criticized for modest impact amid humanitarian and operational concerns (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'one in, one out' migrant deal between France and Britain?
The agreement allowed Britain to deport undocumented migrants to France in exchange for accepting legitimate asylum seekers with British family connections.
Why are France and Britain considering ending the migrant deal?
A French interior ministry source stated discussions are ongoing to withdraw from the agreement, but no specific reason was provided.
What were the main terms of the migrant agreement?
Britain had to return migrants to France within 14 days of arrival, with transfers to be completed within three months. France did not have to accept unaccompanied minors or those considered security threats.
How has the deal impacted migration across the English Channel?
The deal was introduced to reduce small-boat crossings, impacting both deportation procedures and asylum claims.
Have either country's interior ministries commented publicly?
France's interior ministry made no immediate comment on the reasons, and Britain's interior ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

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