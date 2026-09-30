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Athletics-2027 London Marathon 2027 dates decided with game of rock-paper-scissors - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Athletics-2027 London Marathon 2027 dates decided with game of rock-paper-scissors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Athletics Events News

2027 London Marathon Dates Set by Rock-Paper-Scissors Between Champions

Unprecedented Scheduling for the London Marathon

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The schedule for next year's two-day London Marathon was decided by a game of rock-paper-scissors involving the marathon world record holder and 2026 men's champion Sabastian Sawe, organisers said on Wednesday.

Champions Face Off in Unique Decision-Making

Kenyan Sawe, who became the first man to run a sub-two hour marathon in a record-eligible race as he finished the 2026 London race in one hour 59 minutes and 30 seconds, lost out to fellow champion and women's wheelchair record-holder Catherine Debrunner.

Impact on Race Day Lineup

That ensured the traditional Sunday was reserved for the women's elite and wheelchair races. The men's races will be held the day before, on April 24.

Organisers Comment on the Decision

"Sabastian and Catherine's rock, paper, scissors battle was an entertaining way to decide which day would host each elite race," the event's chief executive Hugh Brasher said.

Special Edition: Two-Day Marathon in 2027

The London Marathon, which is traditionally a one-day event, will be held across two days in a special one-off edition in 2027.

Record Participation Expected

A record 1.33 million people have entered the public ballot for the race.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Purulia, India, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • 2027 edition is a unique two‑day “Double Marathon” accommodating 100,000 runners over both days (londonmarathonevents.co.uk)
  • Sabastian Sawe (1:59:30) is the first to run a record‑eligible sub‑two‑hour marathon; he lost the rock‑paper‑scissors to Catherine Debrunner, giving women’s and wheelchair elites Sunday and men’s races Saturday (bbc.co.uk)
  • Public demand is extraordinary—over 1.3 million entries—and the double‑day format enables wider participation, integrating elite and mass runners while boosting fundraising and infrastructure reach (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How were the 2027 London Marathon dates decided?
The dates were decided by a game of rock-paper-scissors involving champion athletes Sabastian Sawe and Catherine Debrunner.
Which days will the 2027 London Marathon races take place?
The men’s races will be on April 24, 2027, and the women’s elite and wheelchair races on the traditional Sunday.
Why is the 2027 London Marathon a two-day event?
It is a special one-off edition, as announced by the organisers.
Who lost in the rock-paper-scissors game to decide the marathon dates?
Sabastian Sawe lost to Catherine Debrunner.
How many people entered the ballot for the 2027 London Marathon?
A record 1.33 million people entered the public ballot.

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