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Dozens injured in French student protests over school resources - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dozens injured in French student protests over school resources

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance Education Politics France Protests

French Student Protests Over School Resources Lead to Dozens Injured

Overview of Recent Student Demonstrations in France

Background and Causes of the Protests

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Dozens of people have been injured so far in a wave of student demonstrations, France's Education Minister Edouard Geffray said on Wednesday, as students continued to protest against dilapidated schools, insufficient resources and stressful exams.

Scenes from the Protests

Television images showed lines of police officers in Lyon and students standing outside their schools in Lille as well as Saint-Denis north of Paris. People set garbage cans and other materials on fire in Lille and Lyon and, in Lille, some people were throwing projectiles.

Reported Injuries and Official Statements

"Since the beginning of these demonstrations, we have had 76 injuries, both among students and personnel," Geffray told RTL radio.

Political and Social Implications

The demonstrations and blockades, which began last week and coincided on Tuesday with a broader public-sector strike, have become a political flashpoint at a sensitive moment for France. On Thursday, the government will unveil the country's 2027 budget which is expected to involve spending cuts aimed at easing pressure on government finances.

Political Reactions and Controversies

Politicians from the hard-left France Unbowed party have joined demonstrations, and officials and politicians from outside their camp have denounced the party for rhetoric they said was stoking students' anger. Bally Bagayoko, the France Unbowed mayor at the centre of the controversy, has said his words have been taken out of context.

Law Enforcement Response

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told broadcaster BFM that some 440 people were detained over protests on Tuesday, most of them minors. Nunez said there were also seven incidents in which people threw hydrochloric acid at law enforcement.

Education Funding and Student Demands

According to the OECD, French spending on primary and secondary education was in the middle of the range among member countries and it increased between 2015 and 2022, but its share of the budget has slightly decreased.

Student Concerns

The protesting students say classrooms are overcrowded and there are not enough teachers. The government has said the protests are irresponsible but that difficulties in high schools should be acknowledged and addressed.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Education Minister Edouard Geffray confirmed 76 injuries among students and personnel to date, amid protests over dilapidated facilities, overcrowding and exam stress.
  • Over 440 individuals—mostly minors—were detained in Tuesday’s protests, which also involved dangerous incidents including acid attacks, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.
  • OECD data shows that while France’s total public spending on education per student has risen since 2015, its share of overall public expenditure and GDP has slightly declined—fueling student frustration about resource shortages.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are French students protesting?
French students are protesting against dilapidated schools, insufficient resources, overcrowded classrooms, and stressful exams.
How many people have been injured in the protests?
France's Education Minister reported 76 injuries among students and personnel since the demonstrations began.
What sparked the recent wave of student protests in France?
The protests began over concerns about school conditions and coincided with a broader public-sector strike.
How has the government responded to the protests?
The government labeled the protests as irresponsible but acknowledged the difficulties facing high schools.
Have there been any arrests related to the student protests?
Yes, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported that about 440 people, mostly minors, were detained during the protests.

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