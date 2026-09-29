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Questioning Russian threat to Europe is irresponsible, Germany's top diplomat says in Slovakia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Questioning Russian threat to Europe is irresponsible, Germany's top diplomat says in Slovakia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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German Diplomat Warns Against Ignoring Russian Threat to European Security

European Security Concerns Amidst Russian Aggression

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia's imperialism is the greatest threat to Europe and to question that is irresponsible, Germany's foreign minister said on Tuesday in Slovakia, where the prime minister has criticised the West's approach on Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister's Warning

"The greatest threat to the freedom of our continent comes from Moscow. The greatest danger to Europe is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's belligerent imperialism," said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul as he met Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar.

"To question these facts is not only lacking in solidarity, but it would be simply irresponsible."

Slovakia's Position and Relations with Russia

Slovakia, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico's leftist-nationalist government, has questioned the European Union and NATO's reaction to the war that followed Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Fico's Stance on EU and NATO

Fico has maintained warm relations with Moscow, including meetings with Putin, and battled the EU over measures to end Russian oil and gas supplies, which Bratislava still needs.

This month, Fico criticised unnamed Western politicians for wanting to stoke conflict between NATO and Russia after a "failed" strategy to defeat Moscow.

He also said Europe was closer than ever to war and that he wanted to keep Slovakia out of conflict.

Concerns Over NATO Commitments

He said in a television interview at the weekend that he did not believe partners would send troops to help Slovakia in a war. Fico has said he would prefer neutrality, but he was bound by NATO membership.

Wadephul's Critique of Obstruction in Brussels

WADEPHUL SAYS OBSTRUCTION IN BRUSSELS IS SELF-DEFEATING

Slovak opposition parties have criticised Fico for calling into question Slovakia's commitment to NATO collective defence.

Wadephul said on Tuesday that states needed to rely on security guarantees, and that casting doubt on NATO's deterrence capability put "all of us at risk".

Comparisons with Hungary's EU Obstruction

He also said the EU had already been through "systemic obstructionism" by Hungary under former prime minister Viktor Orban, whose 16-year rule ended in election defeat earlier this year. Orban had often held up EU measures against Russia.

Slovakia earlier this year opted out — together with Hungary and the Czech Republic — of an EU loan for Ukraine, and has delayed sanctions against Russia in the past due to energy policies.

Impact of Blockades on the EU

Wadephul said "blockades" in Brussels weakened the EU.

"Ultimately, it harms the party doing the blocking most of all," he said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka in Prague, Alexander Ratz in Berlin; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Wadephul emphasised that Putin’s belligerent imperialism poses the greatest danger to European freedom and solidarity, calling any denial of that threat irresponsible.
  • Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, maintaining warm ties with Moscow, has questioned Western responses to the war—pressing for neutrality and doubting NATO’s collective defence.
  • Wadephul warned that obstructionism in Brussels—such as past EU blockades by Hungary under Orbán and Slovakia’s own delays—weakens the EU and harms those doing the blocking most.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Germany's foreign minister say about the Russian threat to Europe?
Germany's foreign minister stated that Russia's imperialism poses the greatest threat to Europe and questioning this is irresponsible.
What is Slovakia's stance on the EU and NATO's response to the Ukraine war?
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticized the West's response, maintained relations with Moscow, and questioned NATO's deterrence approach.
How has Slovakia acted regarding EU support for Ukraine?
Slovakia, along with Hungary and the Czech Republic, opted out of an EU loan for Ukraine and delayed sanctions against Russia.
What concerns were raised about NATO and EU security guarantees?
Germany's minister warned that doubting NATO's deterrence and blocking EU actions weakens collective European security.

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