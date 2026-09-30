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NATO alliance is defensive, Russia should stop nuclear threat, Rutte says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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NATO alliance is defensive, Russia should stop nuclear threat, Rutte says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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NATO Remains Defensive, Russia Urged to Halt Nuclear Threats—Rutte

NATO's Stance on Russian Nuclear Threats

Official Statement from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - NATO is a defensive alliance and Russia should stop nuclear threats, NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday, in response to Russia's nuclear warnings to NATO over the Kaliningrad exclave.

Call for Calm and Continued Vigilance

"I think the best way to deal with this is to have a little bit of calm here on the NATO side. We can allow a bit of calm, but also a bit of making sure we continue with what we are doing," Rutte said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Lili Bayer and Anfrew Gray, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • NATO remains a defensive alliance committed to collective defence and deterrence, not confrontation (nato.int).
  • Rutte’s comments come against growing Russian nuclear rhetoric and dual‑capable missile deployments in areas like Kaliningrad (nato.int).
  • Amid hybrid threats and rising tensions, NATO continues bolstering its deterrence posture and supporting Ukraine, while advocating calm and unity (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte say about Russia's nuclear threats?
Mark Rutte stated that NATO is a defensive alliance and urged Russia to stop nuclear threats directed toward NATO.
Why did Russia issue nuclear warnings to NATO?
Russia issued nuclear warnings to NATO over the Kaliningrad exclave, prompting a response from Secretary General Mark Rutte.
How does NATO plan to respond to Russia's actions?
Rutte emphasized a calm approach on NATO's side while maintaining ongoing activities to ensure security.
Who reported on the statements made by Mark Rutte?
The statements were reported by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Lili Bayer, and Andrew Gray, with editing by Inti Landauro.

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