GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ShinyHunters suspect also investigated for alleged murder orders, Dutch media report - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ShinyHunters suspect also investigated for alleged murder orders, Dutch media report

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance cybersecurity Crime data breach

ShinyHunters Suspect Investigated for Murder Plot in Expanding Data Breach Case

Investigation Details and Allegations Against ShinyHunters Suspect

Arrest and Murder Plot Allegations

AMSTERDAM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A 24-year-old man arrested earlier this week as part of an investigation into the hacking group ShinyHunters is also being investigated over allegations that he ordered two murders abroad, Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

Police did not immediately confirm the reports.

Discovery of Evidence

Information about the alleged murder plots was reportedly found on the suspect's laptop, Dutch news agency ANP reported. It was not clear whether the murders he allegedly ordered actually took place. The allegations are separate from the investigation into ShinyHunters.

Suspect Identification and Employer Statement

Although Dutch authorities have not publicly identified the man, his former employer, Amsterdam-based cybersecurity company Neo Security, said his name is Pepijn van der Stap.

Attempts by Reuters to reach Van der Stap or identify a lawyer or representative have not been successful.

Details of the Arrest

He was arrested in a dramatic police raid amid escalating concern over ShinyHunters, a hacking group known ​for large-scale data breaches and extortion, and its recent theft of what it said was terabytes of sensitive personnel data from US FBI servers.

Scope of the Data Breach

At least some of the data includes employees' intelligence assignments and medical records, Reuters has reported. 

ShinyHunters Group Response

ShinyHunters has said Van der Stap had "no association" with the group.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Anthony Deutsch, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The suspect, named by Neo Security as Pepijn van der Stap, was arrested amid probes into both ShinyHunters and purported murder plots, with the two investigations remaining officially separate.
  • ShinyHunters, known for major data breaches, recently claimed to have stolen 2–3 terabytes of sensitive FBI personnel data via an Oracle PeopleSoft zero‑day exploit, prompting an FBI investigation into the validity and scope of the breach.
  • If verified, the alleged murder‑ordering charges add a markedly more violent and unprecedented dimension to the case, extending far beyond the traditional cyber‑extortion profile of ShinyHunters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the suspect in the ShinyHunters investigation?
The suspect is reportedly Pepijn van der Stap, a former employee of Amsterdam-based Neo Security, according to Dutch media.
What new allegations are being investigated against the ShinyHunters suspect?
Besides hacking, the suspect is also being investigated for allegedly ordering two murders abroad.
Are the murder allegations related to the ShinyHunters case?
No, the murder allegations are separate from the ongoing ShinyHunters investigation.
What type of data was reportedly stolen by ShinyHunters?
ShinyHunters allegedly stole terabytes of sensitive data, including US FBI personnel records, intelligence assignments, and medical records.
Has the identity of the suspect been officially confirmed by Dutch authorities?
Dutch authorities have not publicly identified the suspect, but his name was shared by his former employer.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK PM Burnham wants to scrap first past the post electoral system

UK PM Burnham wants to scrap first past the post electoral system

Image for EU eyes methane law delay, IEA to discuss oil stock releases if needed

EU eyes methane law delay, IEA to discuss oil stock releases if needed

Image for BAT predicts fast growth in smoking alternatives for the next decade

BAT predicts fast growth in smoking alternatives for the next decade

Image for EU Commission floats new safeguards as bloc considers expansion

EU Commission floats new safeguards as bloc considers expansion

Image for Carmaker Stellantis to pause production at French factories over battery shortage

Carmaker Stellantis to pause production at French factories over battery shortage

Image for Airbus flies A350F freighter in challenge to Boeing

Airbus flies A350F freighter in challenge to Boeing

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Anthropic's IPO prospectus sharpens focus on AI valuations
Anthropic's IPO prospectus sharpens focus on AI valuations
Image for 'Let them be scared': Moscow sends EU message with widening corporate crackdown
'Let them be scared': Moscow sends EU message with widening corporate crackdown
Image for Spain proposes ban on evictions as ousted 87-year-old considers offer to return home
Spain proposes ban on evictions as ousted 87-year-old considers offer to return home
Image for UK's Burnham says pension triple lock to be adjusted in 2030
UK's Burnham says pension triple lock to be adjusted in 2030
Image for Google challenges EU orders to open up to AI, search-engine rivals
Google challenges EU orders to open up to AI, search-engine rivals
Image for Iranians stagger under soaring costs of seven months of war
Iranians stagger under soaring costs of seven months of war
Image for UK PM Burnham plans law change to allow public ownership of water companies
UK PM Burnham plans law change to allow public ownership of water companies
Image for EIB and BNP Paribas sign €700 million grid guarantee deal
EIB and BNP Paribas sign €700 million grid guarantee deal
Image for UN expands list of companies linked to Israeli settlements
UN expands list of companies linked to Israeli settlements
Image for Questioning Russian threat to Europe is irresponsible, Germany's top diplomat says in Slovakia
Questioning Russian threat to Europe is irresponsible, Germany's top diplomat says in Slovakia
Image for Oil falls as investors focus on Middle East supply
Oil falls as investors focus on Middle East supply
Image for Airbus jetliner CEO 'very confident' about 2026 delivery target
Airbus jetliner CEO 'very confident' about 2026 delivery target
View All Finance Posts