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Russia says overnight strike hit Kyiv communications centre, energy facilities, Izmail port - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says overnight strike hit Kyiv communications centre, energy facilities, Izmail port

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Russia Strikes Kyiv Communications Hub, Energy Facilities, and Izmail Port

Overview of Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike, hitting a communications centre in Ukraine's capital, energy facilities in the Kyiv region that support military production, and port infrastructure in Izmail.

List of Targets Hit by Russian Forces

Following is a list of the targets Russia said it hit:

Kyiv: Communications and Data Centre

• In Kyiv, Russia said it struck the De Novo data centre, which it described as a major internet traffic exchange hub supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.

Kyiv Region: Energy Facilities

Power Substations and Plants

• In the Kyiv region, Russia said it hit the Kyivska power substation near Nalyvaikivka, the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant in Vyshhorod, the Trypilska thermal power plant and an energy storage facility in Horenychi.

Military-Industrial Sector Support

• Moscow said the facilities supplied electricity to Ukraine's military-industrial sector and military sites in and around Kyiv.

Odesa Region: Port Infrastructure

• In the Odesa region, Russia said it struck an industrial complex at the port of Izmail used to receive, store and transport military cargo and fuel for the Ukrainian military.

Black Sea: Maritime Targets

• Russia also said it hit a dry cargo vessel in the northwestern Black Sea that was allegedly carrying military equipment and dual-use goods to the port of Odesa.

Verification and Reporting

• Reuters could not immediately verify the reports independently.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia claims to have struck the De Novo data centre in Kyiv, a major internet and military communications hub (datacenterdynamics.com)
  • The strikes also targeted Kyiv region energy infrastructure—hydropower, thermal power, substations and storage facilities—allegedly supplying military production (datacenterdynamics.com)
  • In the Odesa region Russia said it hit Izmail’s port infrastructure and a dry cargo vessel carrying military or dual-use goods; these claims remain unverified by independent sources (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What locations did Russia claim to strike in Kyiv?
Russia said it struck the De Novo data centre, a power substation near Nalyvaikivka, Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, Trypilska thermal power plant, and an energy storage facility in Horenychi.
What is the significance of the De Novo data centre?
The De Novo data centre was described as a major internet traffic exchange hub supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.
What port infrastructure did Russia say it targeted?
Russia reported striking an industrial complex at the port of Izmail and a dry cargo vessel in the northwestern Black Sea allegedly destined for Odesa.
What was the alleged purpose of the targeted energy facilities?
The targeted energy facilities were said to supply electricity to Ukraine's military-industrial sector and military sites around Kyiv.
Has Reuters verified Russia's strike claims?
Reuters could not immediately verify the reports independently.

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