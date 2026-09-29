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Rubio says UK airbase incident involved a foreign state - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rubio says UK airbase incident involved a foreign state

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Rubio Claims Foreign State Involved in UK RAF Fairford Airbase Incident

Details and Reactions to RAF Fairford Airbase Incident

By Toby Shepheard and Will Russell

Incident Overview and Initial Response

FAIRFORD, England, Sept 29 (Reuters) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the "hands of a foreign actor" were involved in an incident in which five men were arrested on suspected explosives and terrorism offences near a British airbase used by US forces to strike Iran.

British police declared a major incident at the RAF Fairfordbase in western England following the arrests early on Sunday, and the government held a national emergency meeting.

However the police released the five on bail on Monday, but said the investigation was not over and they were examining whether individuals acting for a foreign state were involved.

Details of the Arrests and Investigation

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that three large white vans the men appeared to travel in had not contained viable explosives.

The source said Sunday's police response had not been intelligence-led - an indication that the five were not under direct surveillance - but security had been beefed up at the base, suggesting there was information it was being targeted.

Statements from US Officials

Marco Rubio's Comments

"What happened, what almost happened, what could have happened in the UK over the weekend is a very serious situation. It's one that clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor. I won't get into great detail about that yet," Rubio told the Fox News network's "Hannity" program late on Monday.

He provided no evidence and did not give specific details.

President Trump's Response

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that the incident "might be" connected to Iran, with which the United States is at war since late February, and that he would not have released the suspects on bail.

"I wouldn't have done that," he said.

Iran's Denial and Local Impact

Iran Denies Involvement

IRAN DENIES INVOLVEMENT IN RAF FAIRFORD INCIDENT

Background of the Suspects and Local Reactions

The five arrested are all British nationals in their early 20s from London. They were detained in the early hours on Sunday after police were alerted by a local farmer to the three white vans parked near RAF Fairford.

Local residents have said security was significantly beefed up at the base in the days leading up to Sunday. The local farmer told reporters that one neighbour, driving past the base on Saturday night, had been ordered by US security personnel to stop and put their hands out of their car.

The farmer, who asked not to be named, called the police after she returned home around 0100 local time and found three large vans parked in the road, one with a fake telephone number on it, and a group of hooded and masked men running away.

On Tuesday morning, a large cordon remained around the base and roadblocks were in place, although local media reports said residents from nearby homes which had been evacuated were returning.

Wider Context: Foreign Interference and Security Measures

Western governments have warned in recent years of the threat of hostile actors from Iran, Russia and elsewhere organising destabilising activity or hiring proxies to carry out plots.

Britain raised its national terrorism threat level to its second highest in April after a series of antisemitic incidents in north London, meaning an attack is considered highly likely.

It has also imposed sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Iran, accusing them of involvement in hostile ‌activity including plotting attacks and providing financial services to groups seeking to destabilise Britain and other countries.

Iran has denied involvement in attacks or plots in Britain and elsewhere, and on Monday denied any involvement in the incident at Fairford.

(Writing by Kate Holton and Michael Holden, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Rubio suggested that a foreign actor was behind the incident near RAF Fairford, though no evidence was provided (“hands of a foreign actor”) (apnews.com).
  • Five British nationals in their early 20s were arrested on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences near the US‑used RAF Fairford base and released on bail; counter‑terror police are exploring whether they acted for a foreign state (itv.com).
  • The incident was not intelligence‑led—local authorities were alerted by a resident’s 999 call after seeing three white vans and masked individuals; Iran denies involvement despite being a key line of inquiry (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at RAF Fairford in England?
Five men were arrested near the RAF Fairford airbase on suspected explosives and terrorism offences; they were later released on bail as investigations continue.
What did Marco Rubio say about the RAF Fairford incident?
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the hands of a foreign actor were involved in the incident but did not provide specific details or evidence.
Is Iran suspected to be involved in the UK airbase incident?
US President Donald Trump suggested possible Iranian involvement, but Iran has denied any role in the incident at RAF Fairford.
What security measures were taken after the incident?
Security was increased at RAF Fairford, a large cordon was set up, and nearby homes were evacuated as authorities investigated.
What is the current status of the investigation?
The five men arrested were released on bail, and police continue to investigate with attention to possible involvement by a foreign state.

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