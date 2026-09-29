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Antisemitism at UK universities is increasing, security charity says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Antisemitism at UK Universities Rises Sharply Since 2023, Report Finds

Significant Increase in Antisemitic Incidents on British Campuses

Overview of the Report

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Antisemitism at British universities is on the rise, with incidents up nearly 80% from before the October 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel, a report by a charity which provides security advice to Britain's Jewish community said on Wednesday.

Key Findings from the Community Security Trust (CST)

Incident Statistics and Trends

• The Community Security Trust (CST) said it had recorded 178 university-related antisemitic incidents between the 2024 to 2026 academic years, with a 14% increase during 2025/26.

• In total there were 95 incidents in 2025/26. That compared to 53 recorded in 2022/23, the last year before the Hamas attacks on Israel and the subsequent Israeli assault on Gaza.

Types of Antisemitic Incidents

Abusive Behaviour and Violence

• Most incidents involved abusive behaviour, such as verbal abuse, antisemitic comments, or graffiti aimed at students, staff or Jewish organisations. But there were two incidents of extreme violence in 2024/25 and six assaults across the two-year period.

Incidents Involving University Staff

• During the two years covered by the report, 16 antisemitic incidents were perpetrated by university staff, the CST said.

Response from Officials

• "No student should have to choose between expressing their identity and feeling safe on campus, yet for too many Jewish students that remains a reality," British education minister Lucy Powell said.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • CST recorded 325 university‑related antisemitic incidents across the 2022/23 and 2023/24 academic years, up 117% from the prior period (cst.org.uk).
  • Though incidents dropped to 78 in 2025 (a 41% decrease from 2024), this remains higher than pre‑October 7, 2023 levels (cst.org.uk).
  • In the first half of 2026, further decline continued with just 28 incidents, down roughly 20% from the same period in 2025 (cst.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has antisemitism increased at UK universities?
According to the Community Security Trust, antisemitic incidents at UK universities have risen by nearly 80% since before the October 2023 Hamas attacks.
How many antisemitic incidents were reported in the 2025/26 academic year?
In the 2025/26 academic year, there were 95 university-related antisemitic incidents reported.
What types of incidents were most common?
Most incidents involved abusive behavior, such as verbal abuse, antisemitic comments, or graffiti aimed at students, staff, or Jewish organizations.
Were there any violent antisemitic incidents reported?
Yes, the report noted two incidents of extreme violence in 2024/25 and six assaults across the two-year period.
Did university staff perpetrate any of the antisemitic incidents?
Yes, 16 antisemitic incidents were perpetrated by university staff during the period covered by the report.

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