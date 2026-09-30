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Gerresheimer's quarterly sales recovery boosts shares - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Gerresheimer's quarterly sales recovery boosts shares

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Gerresheimer's Quarterly Revenue Recovery Drives 8% Surge in Shares

Gerresheimer's Financial Performance in the Second Quarter

Sequential Revenue Recovery and Share Price Impact

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer reported a sequential recovery in its second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, sending its shares 8% higher in early trading, as demand for its drug delivery devices boosted sales.

Quarterly Revenue Comparison

The German drug-packaging maker reported preliminary revenue of €578 million ($656.09 million) for the second quarter, up from €474.9 million in first quarter of the financial year.

Half-Year Earnings and Outlook

The company's half-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to €168 million from €210.4 million a year ago, but it reiterated that it expected the second half of the year to be stronger, after cutting its outlook in June.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8810 euros)

(Reporting by Kira Britten and Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 revenue rose sharply to €578 million from €474.9 million in Q1, driven by robust demand for drug‑delivery devices.
  • H1 adjusted EBITDA declined to €168 million from €210 million a year ago, reflecting ongoing cost and operational pressures.
  • Management reiterated its view that the second half of 2026 will outperform, supported by its transformation initiative and production ramp‑ups.

Frequently Asked Questions

What boosted Gerresheimer's revenue in the second quarter?
Higher demand for Gerresheimer's drug delivery devices led to a recovery in quarterly sales.
How much did Gerresheimer's Q2 revenue increase compared to Q1?
Q2 revenue rose to €578 million, up from €474.9 million in the first quarter.
How did Gerresheimer's share price react to the Q2 results?
Gerresheimer's shares jumped 8% in early trading following the announcement.
What is the current earnings outlook for Gerresheimer?
Despite a drop in half-year earnings, Gerresheimer expects a stronger second half after previously cutting its outlook.

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