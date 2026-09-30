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German unemployment rises much more than expected in September - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German unemployment rises much more than expected in September

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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German Unemployment Surges Beyond Forecasts in September Figures

Analysis of September Unemployment Data in Germany

Unemployment Figures Exceed Expectations

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The number of unemployed people in Germany rose significantly more than expected in September, labour office figures showed on Wednesday.

Seasonally Adjusted Data

In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless figure grew by 12,000 to 3.01 million, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted an increase of 1,000.

Jobless Rate Stability

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 6.4%.

Unadjusted Unemployment Numbers

The overall unadjusted number of unemployed people dipped slightly under the 3 million mark in September after sitting above that figure for two months in a row.

Labour Market Trends and Expert Commentary

Sluggish Autumn Pickup

The autumn pickup in Germany's labour market typically begins in September, but this year's start has been sluggish, said labour office head Andrea Nahles in a statement.

Economic Improvement Not Yet Reflected

"The economic improvement is not yet reaching the labour market," added Nahles.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Seasonally adjusted unemployment climbed by 12,000 to 3.01 million, significantly above analysts’ 1,000‑rise forecast. (Reuters) (investing.com)
  • Despite the rise in raw figures, the jobless rate remained unchanged at 6.4 %. This continues a trend of weak momentum in Germany’s labour market. (arbeitsagentur.de)
  • Seasonally unadjusted unemployment edged just under 3 million, but the expected autumn labour‑market pickup failed to materialize. Andrea Nahles noted that economic improvements have yet to trickle down into jobs. (arbeitsagentur.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German unemployment rise in September?
Unemployment in Germany rose by 12,000 in seasonally adjusted terms in September, reaching 3.01 million.
What was the expected increase in German unemployment for September?
Analysts had predicted an increase of only 1,000 unemployed people for September.
What is the current seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Germany?
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Germany remained stable at 6.4% in September.
How did the unadjusted number of unemployed people in Germany change?
The unadjusted number of unemployed people dipped slightly below the 3 million mark in September.
What did the labour office comment on the employment situation?
The labour office noted that economic improvement is not yet reaching the labour market, as the typical September pickup has been sluggish.

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