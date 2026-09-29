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Headlines

Russian bomb attack kills two in Ukraine's Sumy, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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headlines Conflict Ukraine Russia Casualties

Russian Bomb Attack in Ukraine's Sumy Leaves Two Dead, Six Injured

Details of the Attack and Aftermath

Overview of the Incident

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russian glide bombs struck homes and a school in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring six, officials said.

Statements from Ukrainian Officials

President Zelenskiy's Response

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said one bomb struck a house, killing a woman. A second bomb hit the school.

"An ordinary school, where children happened to be at the time," he said. "The building sustained considerable damage, but the children and teachers were in a shelter, and fortunately, thanks to that, no one was hurt at the school."

Governor Oleh Hryhorov's Account

Governor Oleh Hryhorov, writing on Telegram, put the death toll at two, with three children among the injured. He said teachers and school officials had managed to evacuate 100 people into the shelter.

Background and Context

Sumy as a Target

Sumy has been a frequent target of Russian attacks during its war with Ukraine. Russia's military has said it wants to establish a buffer zone in areas along the border.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Glide‑bomb strikes reflect Russia’s intensified aerial campaign using retrofitted Soviet bombs in populated areas, including Sumy since mid‑2024 (ukraine.un.org)
  • Sumy lies close to the Russian border and has been a frequent target as Moscow seeks to establish a buffer zone along Sumy Oblast (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Local officials swiftly evacuated schoolchildren and staff into shelters, preventing casualties despite substantial damage (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Sumy, Ukraine on Tuesday?
Russian glide bombs struck homes and a school in Sumy, killing two people and injuring six.
Were children harmed in the bombing of the Sumy school?
No children or teachers were harmed at the school because they were in a shelter during the attack.
How many people were injured in the Russian bomb attack on Sumy?
Six people were injured, including three children.
What response did President Zelenskiy give regarding the attack?
President Zelenskiy highlighted the incident in his nightly address, noting the school sustained damage but all inside were safe.
Why is Sumy frequently targeted in the conflict?
Sumy is a frequent target as Russia wants to establish a buffer zone along the border.

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