GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
BMW targets margin recovery with cuts and local production - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BMW targets margin recovery with cuts and local production

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

BMW Plans Margin Recovery Through Local Production and Strategic Cuts

BMW's Strategy for Margin Recovery and Growth

By Christina Amann and Rachel More

Background: Challenges in China and Profit Warnings

MUNICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker BMW will set out plans for more local production as it seeks to rebuild margins after a series of profit warnings tied to weak performance in China, Bernstein analysts said on Wednesday.

BMW is due to unveil its strategy update later on Wednesday at a capital markets day for investors, but Bernstein outlined key elements of the plan in a note after meeting management.

The company's reputation for resilience was dealt a blow in June when it issued a shock profit warning, its third in just over three years linked to weakness in China. The setback underscored the challenges facing Europe's carmakers as they contend with falling sales in China and US tariffs.

Cost-Cutting Measures and Redundancy Programme

The Munich-based carmaker responded with a redundancy programme expected to affect about 8,000 jobs in Germany, joining Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz in slashing costs.

BMW, whose shares have fallen more than a third over the past year to their lowest level in more than six years, is presenting its recovery plan at a two-day event in Munich and at its Gut Schwaerzenbach retreat in Bavaria.

Margin Targets and Strategic Initiatives

Mid-Term and Long-Term Margin Goals

Bernstein said BMW would set a mid-term margin target of 3% to 5% for its automotive division by 2028.

By the early 2030s, BMW would aim to restore margins to 8% to 10%, a sharp improvement from its most recent result of 2.3%.

Share in the company were trading 1.4% higher at 0744 GMT.

Growth Through Innovation and Product Expansion

"BMW understands the solution is not simply cost-cutting. It is also pursuing growth with innovative products," Bernstein analyst Stephen Reitman said, adding that the Neue Klasse range, led by the electric iX3 SUV, is central to the recovery plan.

Luxury and Performance Vehicle Expansion

BMW will confirm plans to launch a luxury SUV positioned above the X7 and expand its M and Alpina ranges from 2027 to strengthen its premium offering, Bernstein said.

A BMW spokesperson said details of its strategy would be announced later on Wednesday.

Investment in Local Production

German Production and Capacity Adjustments

Separately, BMW said it would invest about €2 billion ($2.3 billion) in German production of its next-generation 3 Series sports sedan.

According to Bernstein, BMW's European and US plants are fully utilised, with China "the main area requiring production adjustment and capacity flexibility".

($1 = 0.8811 euros)

(Reporting by Christina Amann and Rachel More. Additional reporting by Thomas Seythal, Editing by Ludwig Burger and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • BMW targets 3‑5 % automotive margin by 2028 and 8‑10 % by early 2030s, up from ~2.3 %
  • Plans voluntary redundancy of ~8 000 admin and development jobs in Germany to cut costs beginning Oct 2026
  • Invests €2 billion in German production of next‑gen 3 Series and betting on Neue Klasse EVs (iX3) for margin recovery

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is BMW focusing on margin recovery?
BMW is focused on margin recovery after a series of profit warnings tied to weak performance in China and falling sales.
What steps is BMW taking to rebuild margins?
BMW plans more local production, cost-cutting measures such as job reductions, and the launch of innovative products including the Neue Klasse range.
What are BMW’s margin targets for the future?
BMW is targeting mid-term margins of 3% to 5% by 2028 and aims for 8% to 10% margins by the early 2030s.
How is China affecting BMW's business?
Weak performance and falling sales in China have contributed to BMW's recent profit warnings and the need for production and capacity adjustments.
What new products did BMW announce as part of its recovery plan?
BMW will launch a luxury SUV above the X7, expand its M and Alpina ranges, and focus on the electric iX3 SUV within the Neue Klasse line.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German unemployment rises much more than expected in September

German unemployment rises much more than expected in September

Image for French preliminary inflation up at 3.4% in September

French preliminary inflation up at 3.4% in September

Image for UK automotive software provider Pinewood's first-half profit rises on Seez contribution

UK automotive software provider Pinewood's first-half profit rises on Seez contribution

Image for Gerresheimer reports lower half-year core profit

Gerresheimer reports lower half-year core profit

Image for OPmobility agrees to buy Hyundai Mobis' lighting unit for $443 million

OPmobility agrees to buy Hyundai Mobis' lighting unit for $443 million

Image for Oil gains after Trump denies he is willing to ease Iran sanctions

Oil gains after Trump denies he is willing to ease Iran sanctions

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Saga forecasts annual profit jump on strong cruise, insurance demand
UK's Saga forecasts annual profit jump on strong cruise, insurance demand
Image for Britain's Greggs raises profit outlook on improved trading
Britain's Greggs raises profit outlook on improved trading
Image for UK economic output revised up to show stronger Q2 growth
UK economic output revised up to show stronger Q2 growth
Image for Dollar set for big rise in September, mainly at euro's expense
Dollar set for big rise in September, mainly at euro's expense
Image for Vianode seeks candidates for partnership or sale
Vianode seeks candidates for partnership or sale
Image for Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume flights
Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume flights
Image for Soccer-Man City's leadership cannot continue, says former chairman
Soccer-Man City's leadership cannot continue, says former chairman
Image for Bonds set for bruising September but stocks little fazed
Bonds set for bruising September but stocks little fazed
Image for Defence offers new front for Britain's office landlords
Defence offers new front for Britain's office landlords
Image for Burnham says Britain should weigh EU options, including rejoining bloc
Burnham says Britain should weigh EU options, including rejoining bloc
Image for Russian air strikes kill 3, injure 7 in and around Kyiv, officials say
Russian air strikes kill 3, injure 7 in and around Kyiv, officials say
Image for Morning Bid: A cruel quarter for bonds
Morning Bid: A cruel quarter for bonds
View All Finance Posts