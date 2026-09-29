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Slovak coalition frays with minister's removal, early election mooted - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Slovak coalition frays with minister's removal, early election mooted

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Slovak Coalition Crisis: Minister Ousted, Early Elections on the Table

Political Turmoil and Government Stability in Slovakia

Minister Dismissal and Coalition Tensions

Sept 29 (Reuters) - A junior party in Slovakia's leftist-nationalist coalition voted with the parliamentary opposition to dismiss a minister on Tuesday, raising the possibility that pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico's government could collapse and an early election be held.

Implications for Government Survival

• The move raised questions about the government's survival a year before a scheduled election, and Fico said he would gather his Smer-Slovak Social Democracy (Smer-SSD) party's leadership to discuss next steps on Wednesday.

• Fico raised the possibility of an early election and said it could take place in January, but that would require supermajority approval by parliament.

Key Events Leading to the Crisis

Dismissal of Deputy Prime Minister

• The parliament voted to dismiss Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, who has fallen out with the leadership of his far-right Slovak National Party (SNS), which is a junior member of the coalition and had demanded his resignation.

• The three-party government has been dependent on several loyal independents to control 78 seats in the 150-strong parliament. The motion to remove Taraba won 77 votes.

Potential Paths Forward

• Fico may try to reform a governing coalition with current partners.

• A government collapse would not automatically trigger an election, as the constitution presumes forming another cabinet.

Broader Political Context

Slovakia's International Position

• Slovakia under Fico has diverged from European Union and NATO allies by keeping warm relations with Russia and continuing to import Russian oil and gas.

• Opinion polls show the ruling parties may lose power in an election.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • A fracturing within the coalition led to a successful vote (77–?) to remove Deputy PM and Environment Minister Tomáš Taraba, threatening the slender 78‑seat majority in the 150‑seat parliament (currently.att.yahoo.com).
  • Fico plans to convene his Smer‑SSD leadership to determine next steps; while he raised the possibility of a January election, it would require a parliamentary super‑majority and forming an interim government remains a constitutional route (currently.att.yahoo.com).
  • Taraba, an SNS appointee, will return to parliament as an independent MP, further threatening coalition stability; opinion polls suggest the ruling parties may lose if an election were held now (tasr.sk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Slovak Deputy Prime Minister dismissed?
Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Tomas Taraba was dismissed after falling out with the leadership of the Slovak National Party, a junior coalition member.
What happens if the Slovak government collapses?
A government collapse would not automatically trigger an election; the constitution allows for forming another cabinet.
How many seats does the Slovak coalition hold in parliament?
The coalition controls 78 out of 150 parliamentary seats, relying on several loyal independents.

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