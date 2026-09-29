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Trapped in inferno after Russian strike, Ukrainian scientist climbed to safety

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Ukrainian scientist escapes burning Kyiv building after Russian drone strike

Scientist's Ordeal During Russian Drone Attack in Kyiv

By Daria Smetanko

The Attack and Immediate Aftermath

KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ihor Malchevsky focused solely on his family as he peered over the edge of his third-floor office window, thick black smoke billowing behind him after a Russian drone smashed into the historic building setting it ablaze.

"My thoughts were about just one thing: how to rescue myself from this situation," said the 69-year-old, a deputy department head at Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences in central Kyiv which was hit on Monday.

Malchevsky concentrated on his wife, two adult children and seven grandchildren. His fear of heights did not get in the way as he clambered onto a ledge outside the window to avoid the smoke and fierce flames.

Public Reaction and Broader Impact

Images of Malchevsky and a colleague trapped in the burning Tsarist-era building fuelled fresh anger at Russia's escalating strikes on Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities.

Moscow in recent weeks has broadened its deadly attacks to target consumer logistics, businesses and data centres. Ukraine has struck oil and defence infrastructure in Russia, as well as online retailers.

Monday's attack, which killed one person and wounded several others, was one of an increasing number of daytime strikes on central Kyiv using jet-propelled drones that Russia has developed to outpace Ukrainian air defences.

Chaotic Scenes During the Rescue

CHAOTIC SCENES

Malchevsky's Escape

Speaking to Reuters a day later, Malchevsky recalled the chaotic moments after the drone tore into the ornate yellow building just steps away from the National Opera and German embassy.

"The first seconds you don't understand - then the mind switches on and begins analysing what happened," he said in an interview at his home outside Kyiv.

Below, sirens and car alarms wailed as bystanders shouted and flames roared through the building.

Rescue Efforts

After tense moments clinging to the side of the building, as dozens of onlookers watched with bated breath, Malchevsky gingerly descended a ladder that rescuers had pitched against the building.

Reaching the sidewalk largely unscathed, the mild-mannered Malchevsky sat stunned in a park across the street, gulping down water to clear the smoke from his throat.

Family Reactions and Ongoing Struggles

'WHAT IS ALL THIS FOR?'

Family's Emotional Response

Family members raced to the scene to greet Malchevsky, who called them shortly after his rescue.

His daughter, Kateryna Moskaliuk, 37, recalled the emotional moment she first saw her father smudged in soot.

She smiled with relief, but expressed dismay about countless other Ukrainian families affected by more than four years of war.

"What is all this for?" Moskaliuk asked.

Future Concerns and International Response

Ukrainians are expecting another winter of fierce Russian attacks on the country's energy grid, amid dwindling supplies of critical air defences.

Malchevsky - whose grandchildren jokingly compared him to "Spider-Man" after seeing the footage on YouTube - said Ukraine should fight on to weaken Russia, despite attempts to revive U.S.-backed peace talks.

A U.S. official said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev held "constructive" talks with his American counterparts.

"It's a senseless exercise," Malchevsky said.

(Writing by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Mike Collett-White)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian attacks, including daytime drone strikes on central Kyiv, continue escalating, targeting civilian, cultural, and infrastructure sites, including energy facilities and data centers, in efforts to strain Ukrainian resilience (apnews.com).
  • Ukraine’s energy infrastructure remains fragile heading into winter: last season, Russia launched over 27,000 drones and 1,000 missiles, with small substations hit in 58 % of verified attacks, causing prolonged outages and highlighting urgent needs for grid resilience (investing.com).
  • Experts warn of continued winter vulnerabilities: with Russia likely to sustain or intensify strikes while Ukraine’s energy system remains weakened, widespread blackouts and disruptions to heat and power for businesses and households are a critical concern (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Ihor Malchevsky during the Russian drone strike in Kyiv?
Ihor Malchevsky escaped from his third-floor office in a historic Kyiv building after a Russian drone struck, causing a fire. He climbed onto a ledge and was rescued by ladder.
How did the attack impact the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv?
The attack set the historic building ablaze, killing one person and injuring several others, and sparked anger over escalating strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv.
What was the response of Malchevsky's family after the rescue?
Malchevsky's daughter, Kateryna Moskaliuk, expressed relief and also concern for countless other Ukrainian families affected by ongoing war.
Why are Russian attacks in Kyiv increasing?
Russia has broadened its attacks in recent weeks to target civilian and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, using jet-propelled drones to evade Ukrainian air defences.
What challenges does Ukraine face as winter approaches?
Ukraine is preparing for another winter of Russian attacks on its energy grid amid dwindling critical air defence supplies.

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