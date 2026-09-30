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South Korea demands North Korea stop border fortification work immediately - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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South Korea demands North Korea stop border fortification work immediately

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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South Korea Demands North Korea Halt Fortification Work at Inter-Korean Border

Rising Tensions at the Inter-Korean Border

South Korea's Official Statement

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday that North Korea should stop its fortification work near the inter-Korean border immediately, adding that such activities were increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Background on Border Activities

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Heejin Kim and Hyunjoo JinEditing by Ed Davies)

Key Takeaways

  • North Korea has installed barbed‑wire fences, defensive barriers and laid mines within meters of the Military Demarcation Line, prompting South Korea to view it as an unprecedented militarization effort (reutersconnect.com).
  • A recent landmine explosion on Sept 21 injured South Korean personnel; Seoul’s defence minister said the mines were North Korean and constituted an armistice violation, vowing appropriate response (internazionale.it).
  • South Korea is closely monitoring North Korean activity, including reported troop incursions and fortification work, and is maintaining a heightened military readiness (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has South Korea demanded regarding North Korea's border activity?
South Korea has demanded that North Korea stop its border fortification work immediately.
Why is South Korea concerned about North Korea's border fortification?
South Korea believes the border fortification increases tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Who reported the statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff?
Heejin Kim and Hyunjoo Jin reported, with editing by Ed Davies.

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