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South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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South Korea Denies Military Aid Pledge to Ukraine After Soldiers' Transfer

South Korea's Response to the Transfer of North Korean Soldiers

By Heejin Kim

Intelligence Briefing and Official Statements

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Korea made no promise to provide military support for Ukraine's fight against Russia in the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday, citing the country's intelligence agency. 

Ukraine imposed no preconditions on the transfer of the pair captured during fighting in Russia's Kursk region, Yoo Yeong-ha, a lawmaker from the opposition People Power Party, told reporters after a briefing by South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS). 

Disclosure and Diplomatic Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN General Assembly last week that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea. 

After Zelenskiy disclosed the transfer, South Korea's presidential office demanded an official explanation and apology from Ukraine and accused Kyiv of violating an agreement to keep the move confidential to protect the soldiers and their relatives in North Korea.

Ukraine has not apologised or expressed regret over the disclosure so far, Yoo said, citing the NIS. 

Kyiv has said no secrecy agreement existed.

Process for Transferred Soldiers

The soldiers are expected to undergo questioning and security screening before the ​South Korean authorities decide whether to grant them protection and begin the resettlement process.

Legal and Security Procedures

Under South Korean law, the NIS investigates applicants in temporary protective custody, verifying their identities, reasons for leaving North Korea and security-related concerns.

International Implications and Arms Support

MAJOR ARMS PRODUCER

Potential Motivations Behind the Disclosure

According to Yoo, Zelenskiy may have announced the transfer of the North Koreans because he had hoped it would spur public support in South Korea for providing weapons and other aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine's embassy in Seoul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

South Korea's Position on Military Aid

South Korea, which is a major arms producer, has faced pressure from some Western countries and Kyiv to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons but has so far focused on non-lethal aid, including demining equipment. 

Details of the Soldiers' Transfer

The soldiers were transferred to South Korea in mid-September, said another lawmaker, Youn Kun-young, who was also briefed by the NIS.

The lawmaker said the pair had no health issues. 

Broader Context: North Korean Troops in Russia

Zelenskiy said in a post on X this week more than 8,000 North Korean troops were on Russian territory and preparations were underway to deploy a further 10,000 troops.

The Ukrainian president said in August ⁠as many as 50,000 North Korean soldiers could be ​sent to fight for Russia, and called on South Korea to ​provide support for Ukraine's air defence.

(Reporting by Heejin Kim, with additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Soohyun Jung; Editing by Ed Davies and Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • South Korean lawmaker Yoo Yeong‑ha, citing the NIS, clarified that no military support pledge was made to Ukraine in return for the two North Korean soldiers' transfer.
  • Ukraine imposed no preconditions on the transfer, according to the NIS‑briefing lawmaker; Kyiv also has not issued an apology for President Zelenskiy’s public disclosure.
  • South Korea continues to restrict its support to non‑lethal aid under current law, despite increased pressure amid its growing status as a major global arms exporter.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did South Korea promise military aid to Ukraine over the North Korean soldiers transfer?
No, South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine in relation to the transfer of captured North Korean soldiers.
Were there any preconditions for the transfer of North Korean soldiers to South Korea?
Ukraine imposed no preconditions on the transfer of the two North Korean soldiers captured in Russia.
Why did Ukraine make the transfer of North Korean soldiers public?
According to a South Korean lawmaker, Ukraine's president may have hoped publicizing the transfer would increase support in South Korea for providing aid to Ukraine.
What kind of aid has South Korea provided Ukraine so far?
South Korea has focused on non-lethal aid to Ukraine, such as demining equipment, and has not supplied lethal weapons.
How does South Korea handle North Korean defectors like the captured soldiers?
Under South Korean law, the National Intelligence Service screens and investigates defectors before deciding on their protection and resettlement.

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