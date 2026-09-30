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Finance

Vianode seeks candidates for partnership or sale

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Vianode Seeks Strategic Partner or Sale to Fund Synthetic Graphite Expansion

Vianode's Search for Strategic Investment and Expansion Plans

By Marie Mannes

Vianode Engages J.P. Morgan Amid Western Push to Reduce Chinese Reliance

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian synthetic graphite producer Vianode has hired J.P. Morgan to help it to find a partner to support its next expansion phase, CEO Burkhard Straube told Reuters, as Western companies race to reduce reliance on Chinese battery materials.

Strategic Partnership Options and Market Context

Vianode, which lists General Motors among its customers, is seeking a partner that could provide capital, industrial expertise or a broader strategic relationship and is open to outcomes ranging from a partnership to a full takeover, Straube said. 

Companies within the battery ecosystem face a difficult funding environment after the collapse of Swedish battery maker Northvolt and slowing demand for electric vehicles. The market for battery-grade graphite, meanwhile, is dominated by China, which controls about 95% of global supply.

Seeking a Partner with Shared Vision

Altor's Role and Funding Challenges

SEEKING PARTNER WITH THE SAME STRATEGIC AMBITIONS

Swedish private equity firm Altor has been Vianode's sole financial backer since 2024, when Norsk Hydro said it would sell its stake and halt further funding as part of a broader retreat from battery investments.

Requirements for New Partners

Straube said that Vianode requires its new partner to have the same strategic ambitions and financial capabilities and capacity to back the company. Vianode hopes to have a partner in place as soon as the end of this year and is open to industrial and financial investors, he added.

General Motors Agreement and Plant Expansion

Impact of EV Market Shifts

In January 2025, General Motors signed a multibillion-dollar agreement for Vianode to provide synthetic graphite anode materials for EV batteries, but GM has — like Nissan, Jeep maker Stellantis and others — scaled back EV ambitions as demand has cooled and US President Donald Trump has rolled back support for EVs. 

Ontario Plant and Production Timeline

Vianode is building a synthetic graphite plant in Ontario capable of supplying material for about 2 million electric vehicles annually but requires additional funding for it to be completed. Production is currently scheduled to start in 2029, later than originally envisaged. 

Norwegian Operations and Customer Base

The company has operated a plant in Norway since 2024, with capacity expected to reach 2,000 metric tons per year, enough for about 35,000 electric vehicles, and also has customers within the energy storage and defence sectors.

"It is an attractive case for the right partner, with Vianode having proven both its technological and commercial viability," said Altor's press contact Andreas Hamrin.  

North American Focus and Industry Outlook

Shift from Europe to North America

Vianode shifted its expansion focus to North America in 2023, arguing that Europe lacked the incentives and regulatory support to compete with North America's push to develop domestic battery supply chains.

Industry Preparedness and Regulatory Environment

"The framework does not exist in Europe, and the preparedness in the industry to source from resilient local supply chains is not the same as in North America," Straube said.

(Reporting by Marie MannesEditing by Anousha Sakoui and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Vianode seeks industrial or financial partner, open to full takeover, aims to secure support by end of 2026
  • Its Ontario synthetic graphite plant (Via TWO) is a multi‑billion‑CAD phased project targeting supply for ~2 million EVs/year, with production slated to begin 2028
  • Western firms race to reduce dependence on China, which dominates ~95 % of battery‑grade graphite supply

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Vianode seeking a partner or sale?
Vianode needs a partner to provide capital and strategic support for its next expansion phase amid a challenging funding environment for battery materials.
Who has Vianode hired to assist in finding a partner?
Vianode has engaged J.P. Morgan to help identify potential partners or buyers for the company.
What are the strategic requirements for Vianode’s new partner?
Vianode seeks a partner with matching strategic ambitions, financial capacity, and the ability to support its international expansion.
Where is Vianode building its new synthetic graphite plant?
Vianode is constructing a synthetic graphite plant in Ontario, Canada, with plans to supply material for about 2 million electric vehicles.
Who are some of Vianode's key customers?
Vianode counts General Motors among its customers and also serves clients in the energy storage and defence sectors.

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