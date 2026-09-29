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Ceuta mass migrant crossing handling 'responsibility of all EU,' Spanish king says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ceuta mass migrant crossing handling 'responsibility of all EU,' Spanish king says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Banking Finance Politics European Union Migration

Spanish King Calls for EU-Wide Responsibility After Ceuta Migrant Crisis

European Response and Political Reactions to the Ceuta Migrant Crisis

King Felipe VI's Appeal for Solidarity

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European countries should have shown more solidarity and offered more support to Spain after the mass arrival in Ceuta of tens of thousands of migrants, Spanish King Felipe VI said on Tuesday during a gala dinner to mark a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. 

In an unusually outspoken address reflecting the depth of the crisis facing Spain following the Ceuta border rush that took place two months ago on Wednesday, the king said what happened in the enclave on the North African coast was "unacceptable" and generated an enormous security, public order and humanitarian challenge.

"It's a situation that ought to have as a consequence a reinforcement of collaboration between member states in resources and cooperation," he said. "The European countries that suffer the most pressure from being on the external borders of the European Union cannot alone bear a responsibility that also belongs to everyone."

Spanish Government's Stance and Policy Proposals

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Approach

The king spoke during a dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid also attended by Spain's Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, a rare European proponent of the benefits of migration who launched a mass regularisation of irregular migrants that concluded in the summer.  Sanchez, however, has proposed possible changes to asylum rules to return arrivals more quickly, which NGOs and lawyers say would violate human rights conventions. 

Legislative Amendments Under Consideration

Asked in a news conference ​about the plans, territorial policy minister ​Angel Victor Torres ⁠said the government was "analysing the possibility" of a legislative amendment but that it was "not easy" due to questions of international law.

EU and International Reactions

European Commission and Member States' Responses

Following the mass crossing of 72,000 migrants into Ceuta on July 30, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commended Spain's swift action in returning most arrivals to Morocco. Other leaders were less understanding, however, with Italy suspending the European Union's border-free Schengen arrangements with Spain for one month. 

Strengthening EU Border Controls

Frontex Mandate and New Proposals

European Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner unveiled a plan on Tuesday ​to strengthen EU border controls ‌in the wake of Ceuta.

The plan, which requires the approval of member states, would strengthen the mandate ​of Frontex, the EU border protection agency, and give it ​a standing corps ready for immediate deployment.

(Reporting by Aislinn Laing in Madrid; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • King Felipe VI emphasized that countries on the EU’s external borders, like Spain, shouldn’t bear migration burdens alone
  • The mass crossing—over 72,000 migrants on 30–31 July—exacerbated security, humanitarian, and public order challenges in Ceuta
  • The crisis triggered strain in Schengen, with Italy suspending border-free travel, and prompted calls for reinforcement of Frontex and coordinated EU response

Frequently Asked Questions

What did King Felipe VI say about the Ceuta migrant crisis?
King Felipe VI stated that the Ceuta migrant crossing was an unacceptable crisis and called for greater EU solidarity and support for Spain.
How did Spain respond to the mass arrival of migrants in Ceuta?
Spain swiftly returned most arrivals to Morocco and is considering changes to asylum rules, although these face legal and humanitarian challenges.
What proposals are being considered at the EU level after the Ceuta crossing?
The European Commission proposed strengthening EU border controls, expanding the Frontex agency, and deploying a standing border corps.
How did other EU countries react to the Ceuta migrant influx?
Some countries, like Italy, temporarily suspended the Schengen border-free agreement with Spain; others called for reinforced EU cooperation.

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