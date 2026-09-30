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Helleniq extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Helleniq extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

Helleniq Energy Extends Motor Fuel Discounts in Greece Through October 14

Extension of Fuel Discounts and Market Impact

Details of the Discount Extension

ATHENS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest oil refiner, Helleniq Energy, said on Wednesday that gasoline and diesel fuel discounts offered to domestic fuel retailers will be extended through October 14.

Discount Rates and Duration

Helleniq will continue offering a discount of €0.0795 a litre on unleaded gasoline and €0.0405 a litre on diesel fuel which have been in place since July 14, the company said in a statement.

Purpose and Background

The discounts are part of aid offered by Greece's two biggest oil refiners and the state, aimed at curbing the impact of surging fuel costs, stemmed by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, on households and businesses.

Company Statement

"The measure ... is the most effective and immediate way to achieve across-the-board price cuts," Helleniq said in a statement.

Future Outlook

Helleniq will review market conditions by October 15, when consumers start buying heating oil for the winter.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Hellen­i­q Energy continues providing discounts introduced on July 14—€0.0795/litre on unleaded petrol and €0.0405/litre on diesel—now extended until October 14, helping curb pump prices. (helleniqenergy.com)
  • This private-sector initiative complements broader state-led efforts, including diesel subsidies and profit‑margin caps by the government, to shield consumers from surging fuel costs linked to geopolitical tensions. (ekathimerini.com)
  • By mid‑October, ahead of winter heating demand, Helleniq will reevaluate market conditions—continuing proactive pricing support in a volatile international fuel market. (helleniqenergy.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long will Helleniq's fuel discounts be available?
The discounts on gasoline and diesel fuel will be extended through October 14.
What are the current discounts on fuel offered by Helleniq?
Helleniq offers a discount of €0.0795 per litre on unleaded gasoline and €0.0405 per litre on diesel fuel.
Why are Helleniq and the state offering these fuel discounts?
The discounts aim to curb the impact of rising fuel costs resulting from ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Will Helleniq review the fuel discount policy?
Helleniq will review market conditions by October 15, when consumers begin buying heating oil.
Who benefits from Helleniq's fuel discounts?
Households and businesses in Greece benefit from the extended fuel discounts.

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