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Greece agrees to return remains of medieval tsar to Bulgaria

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Greece Agrees to Return Medieval Tsar Samuel’s Remains to Bulgaria

Historic Accord Between Greece and Bulgaria

ATHENS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Greece will return to Bulgaria the remains identified as those of Bulgarian medieval ruler Tsar Samuel under an accord signed on Tuesday that also provides for the transfer of other historic and religious artefacts between the two Balkan neighbours.

Significance of the Agreement

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the accord as a "historic agreement" and said the return of Samuel's remains ended six decades of efforts by Sofia to bring them home after their discovery in Greece in 1965.

Tsar Samuel: A National Hero

• Samuel, or Samuil, reigned from 997 to 1014 during the First Bulgarian Empire and is deemed a national hero by Bulgarians for struggling to preserve his country's independence from the neighbouring, Greek-speaking Byzantine Empire.

Discovery and Preservation of the Remains

• Greek archaeologist Nikolaos Moutsopoulos discovered Samuel's remains during excavations at the Basilica of Saint Achillios on an island in Prespa Lake in northern Greece. They had been stored in Thessaloniki's Museum of Byzantine Culture in recent years.

Details of the Memorandum of Understanding

Exchange of Religious Relics

• Under the Memorandum of Understanding, signed on Tuesday by the culture ministers of Greece and Bulgaria, Athens will receive nearly 50 religious relics that were removed to Bulgaria during World War One.

Official Handover Ceremony

Event Details and Attendees

• Bulgaria's Radev and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are expected to attend an official ceremony for the handover of Samuel's remains on October 3 at the Museum of Byzantine Culture in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.

(Reporting by Stoyan Nenov; Writing by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The agreement marks the culmination of Sofia’s six-decade-long effort to repatriate Tsar Samuel’s remains, discovered in 1965 by archaeologist Nikolaos Moutsopoulos at the basilica of Saint Achillios in Prespa Lake (taralej.bg).
  • Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Greece will return the remains of Tsar Samuel and other sarcophagus remains, while receiving nearly 50 religious artefacts that had been taken to Bulgaria during World War One (taralej.bg).
  • An official handover ceremony is set for October 3 at Thessaloniki’s Museum of Byzantine Culture, with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expected to attend. The remains will then be flown to Sofia and entombed at the Church of St. Sophia (taralej.bg).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Tsar Samuel?
Tsar Samuel reigned from 997 to 1014 during the First Bulgarian Empire and is a national hero in Bulgaria.
Where were Tsar Samuel’s remains discovered?
His remains were discovered by Greek archaeologist Nikolaos Moutsopoulos at the Basilica of Saint Achillios on Prespa Lake island.
What does the Greece-Bulgaria accord include?
The accord includes returning Tsar Samuel’s remains and nearly 50 religious relics moved to Bulgaria during World War One.
Where have Tsar Samuel’s remains been kept recently?
The remains have been stored at the Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki, Greece.
When will the official handover ceremony take place?
The official handover ceremony is scheduled for October 3 at the Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki.

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