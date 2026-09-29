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UK police say no explosive devices found in airbase probe - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK police say no explosive devices found in airbase probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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No Explosive Devices Found in UK Airbase Probe, Say Police

Investigation into Suspected Plot at British Airbase

Details of the Police Investigation

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain's counter-terrorism police said on Tuesday that no improvised explosive devices had been found as part of an investigation into a suspected plot targeting a British airbase used by US forces to strike Iran.

Items Recovered During Searches

Police said a quantity of petrol had been recovered during searches of vehicles at the scene. They added that searches of properties in London had been carried out, and investigative scenes around RAF Fairford were being scaled back and were expected to close completely by Wednesday.

Status of the Arrested Individuals

Five men arrested on Sunday remain under investigation after being released on bail, with police saying the decision to release them was an investigative one.

Official Statement from Counter Terrorism Police

"I understand why this development will have come as a surprise to many, but I'd like to reiterate that it was investigative decision, and one which is grounded in experience and careful consideration of policing powers," Laurence Taylor, head of national counter terrorism policing, said.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • No explosives or IEDs were discovered, though a quantity of petrol was seized during vehicle searches near RAF Fairford, a base used by US bombers striking Iran. (apnews.com)
  • Investigative activity—including property searches in London—is winding down around the airbase, with operations expected to fully conclude by Wednesday. (apnews.com)
  • Five British nationals in their 20s arrested remain on bail, subject to strict conditions, with authorities maintaining that the investigation is ongoing and no conclusions have been reached about possible foreign-state links. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UK police find during the airbase investigation?
Police did not find any improvised explosive devices but did recover a quantity of petrol during their search.
Where did the police conduct searches related to the suspected plot?
Searches were carried out at the RAF Fairford airbase and properties in London.
How many men were arrested in connection to the probe?
Five men were arrested and remain under investigation after being released on bail.
Why were the arrested men released on bail?
Police stated their release was an investigative decision based on policing powers and careful consideration.
When are investigative scenes around RAF Fairford expected to close?
Scenes were expected to be fully closed by Wednesday following the investigation.

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