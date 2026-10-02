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Pyxis Oncology closes flat at USD 2.19 on Thursday after recent decline

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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PYXS 2.19 -24.48% as of 2 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.90
Open
2.31
Day range
2.19 – 2.31
Volume
2.6m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:25 UTC. Pyxis Oncology was last quoted at 2.19 USD, up 0.23% against the 2.19 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Pyxis Oncology (ticker: PYXS) is listed on its US exchange and operates in the Health Care sector. Over the past two weeks, the share price has seen notable movement. On Monday of last week, the stock closed at USD 3.19. The following day, Tuesday, it rose to USD 3.35, marking a daily increase of 4.86%. On Wednesday, the price slipped to USD 3.22, a decrease of 3.74% from the previous close.

Thursday brought a further decline, with Pyxis Oncology closing at USD 2.92, down 9.32% on the day. The downward trend continued into Friday, as the stock finished at USD 2.86, a 2.05% decrease. At the start of this week, Monday saw a modest recovery, with the price closing at USD 2.90, up 1.4%. Tuesday’s session ended unchanged at USD 2.90.

On Wednesday, the share price fell sharply to USD 2.19, a drop of 24.48%. Thursday’s session saw the stock close flat at USD 2.19, with no change from the previous day. During Thursday’s trading, the share opened at USD 2.31, reached a high of USD 2.31, and touched a low of USD 2.19 before closing at USD 2.19.

Trading volume on Thursday was 2,604,631 shares. Pyxis Oncology is not currently included in any major indices.

We could not verify a reason for the recent movement in Pyxis Oncology’s share price.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday3.190000057220459
Tuesday3.3450000286102295+4.86%
Wednesday3.2200000286102295-3.74%
Thursday2.9200000762939453-9.32%
Friday2.859999895095825-2.05%
Monday2.9000000953674316+1.4%
Tuesday2.9000000953674316+0%
Wednesday2.190000057220459-24.48%
Thursday2.190000057220459+0%
Friday2.194999933242798+0.23%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened2.19+0.00%
22:20 UTC2.19+0.00%
22:25 UTC latest2.19+0.00%
Pyxis Oncology — daily PYXS Delayed
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