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Ocular Therapeutix falls 4.95% on Thursday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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OCUL 7.29 -24.46% as of 2 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
9.65
Open
7.63
Day range
7.26 – 7.71
Volume
4.5m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:25 UTC. Ocular Therapeutix was last quoted at 7.29 USD, down 0.00% against the 7.29 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Ocular Therapeutix, listed on its US exchange under the ticker OCUL, has experienced a series of declines over recent sessions. The earliest session shown, Friday, saw the shares close at USD 10.09. On the following Monday, the stock closed at USD 9.94, down 1.48% on the day. Tuesday brought a rise, with the shares ending at USD 10.28, up 3.42%. However, Wednesday saw a reversal, closing at USD 10.00, a decrease of 2.72%. Thursday's session ended at USD 9.82, down 1.8%, and Friday closed at USD 9.65, a further 1.73% drop.

The start of the next week marked a sharper move, as Monday's session closed at USD 7.92, a decline of 17.93%. The following Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 7.87, down 0.63%. Wednesday saw a further decrease to USD 7.67, a fall of 2.54% on the day.

On Thursday, Ocular Therapeutix closed at USD 7.29, down 4.95% from the previous close. The session opened at USD 7.63, reached a high of USD 7.71, and touched a low of USD 7.26. Trading volume for the day was 4,514,297 shares.

Ocular Therapeutix operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be found.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday10.09000015258789
Monday9.940199851989746-1.48%
Tuesday10.279999732971191+3.42%
Wednesday10-2.72%
Thursday9.819999694824219-1.8%
Friday9.649999618530273-1.73%
Monday7.920000076293945-17.93%
Tuesday7.869999885559082-0.63%
Wednesday7.67-2.54%
Thursday7.289999961853027-4.95%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened7.29+0.00%
22:20 UTC7.29+0.00%
22:25 UTC latest7.29+0.00%
Ocular Therapeutix — daily OCUL Delayed
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