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LeonaBio shares rise 25.5% on Thursday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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LONA 4.38 +24.79% as of 2 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.51
Open
3.52
Day range
3.42 – 5.34
Volume
6.3m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:25 UTC. LeonaBio was last quoted at 4.36 USD, down 0.46% against the 4.38 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

LeonaBio (LONA), listed on its US exchange and part of the Health Care sector, has experienced notable price movements over the past two weeks. On Monday of the previous week, the shares closed at USD 6.33. The following day, Tuesday, the closing price was USD 6.09, reflecting a 3.79% decrease. Wednesday saw a further decline, with the shares ending at USD 5.89, down 3.29%. On Thursday, the price dropped to USD 4.99, a decrease of 15.28%. The week concluded with Friday’s close at USD 3.25, representing a 34.87% fall.

The downward trend continued into the next week, as LeonaBio closed at USD 2.87 on Monday, a decrease of 11.69%. On Tuesday, the shares rebounded, closing at USD 3.51, up 22.3%. Wednesday’s session saw a slight dip to USD 3.49, down 0.57%.

On Thursday, LeonaBio shares closed at USD 4.38, marking a 25.5% increase from the previous session. The shares opened at USD 3.52, reached a high of USD 5.34, and touched a low of USD 3.42 during the session. The trading volume for the day was 6,300,413 shares.

LeonaBio is not currently included in any major indices. The company operates within the Health Care sector and is traded in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be established.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday6.329999923706055
Tuesday6.090199947357178-3.79%
Wednesday5.889999866485596-3.29%
Thursday4.989999771118164-15.28%
Friday3.25-34.87%
Monday2.869999885559082-11.69%
Tuesday3.509999990463257+22.3%
Wednesday3.490000009536743-0.57%
Thursday4.380000114440918+25.5%
Friday4.360000133514404-0.46%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened4.36+0.00%
22:20 UTC4.36+0.00%
22:25 UTC latest4.36+0.00%
LeonaBio — daily LONA Delayed
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