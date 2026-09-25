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First Solar falls sharply on Thursday, closing down 14.25%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read
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FSLR 172.16 -14.25% as of 25 Sept 2026, 22:19 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
200.78
Open
190.00
Day range
170.80 – 190.00
Volume
6.3m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

First Solar, listed on its US exchange under the ticker FSLR, saw a notable shift in its share price over recent sessions. The earliest session shown, on Friday, closed at USD 209.58. The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 208.17, a decrease of 0.67% on the day. On Tuesday, the price moved lower to USD 203.81, down 2.09%. Wednesday’s session ended at USD 195.90, a further decline of 3.88%. Thursday saw a brief recovery, with the shares closing at USD 201.16, up 2.69%. The next Friday, the shares closed at USD 199.10, a decrease of 1.02%. The following Monday, the closing price was USD 199.13, a marginal increase of 0.02%. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 202, up 1.44%. Wednesday’s session ended at USD 191.97, down 4.97% on the day.

On Thursday, 24 September 2026, First Solar shares closed at USD 172.16, a decrease of 10.32% from the previous session. The shares opened at USD 190, reached a session high of USD 190, and a low of USD 170.80. The closing price represented a 14.25% decline from the previous close. Trading volume for the session was 6,336,163 shares.

First Solar operates in the Information Technology sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices, according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be found.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday209.5800018310547
Monday208.1699981689453-0.67%
Tuesday203.80999755859375-2.09%
Wednesday195.89999389648438-3.88%
Thursday201.16000366210938+2.69%
Friday199.10000610351562-1.02%
Monday199.1300048828125+0.02%
Tuesday202+1.44%
Wednesday191.97000122070312-4.97%
Thursday172.16000366210938-10.32%
First Solar — daily FSLR Delayed
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