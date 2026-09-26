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Chainlink rises 5.02% over 24-hour window to 13.97 USD

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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LINK 13.97 +5.02% as of 26 Sept 2026, 01:09 BST
Previous close
13.31
Open
13.31
Day range
13.25 – 14.18
Volume
Market cap
$10.5bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 00:55 UTC. Chainlink was last quoted at 14.02 USD, up 0.35% against the 13.97 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Chainlink (LINK) began the 24-hour window at 00:09 UTC on 26 September 2026 priced at 13.31 USD. The lowest point of the window was reached early at 01:01 UTC, when LINK touched 13.25 USD. By 04:09 UTC, the price had recovered to 13.36 USD, and this upward movement continued through the morning, reaching 13.55 USD at 08:09 UTC.

The price accelerated further into midday, climbing to 14.14 USD at 12:09 UTC. Shortly after, at 12:13 UTC, LINK recorded its highest value of the window at 14.18 USD. In the afternoon, the price moderated, standing at 13.85 USD by 16:09 UTC. This steadier phase persisted into the evening, with LINK at 13.88 USD at 20:09 UTC.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, Chainlink was priced at 13.97 USD, representing a net gain of 5.02% from the window’s start. The market capitalisation at this point was 10.5 billion USD. Over the course of the window, LINK’s price path was marked by an early dip, a steady climb to a midday high, and a moderate close above the opening level.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:09 UTC
00:09 UTC window opened13.31+0.00%
01:01 UTC window low13.25-0.43%
04:09 UTC13.36+0.42%
08:09 UTC13.55+1.86%
12:09 UTC14.14+6.27%
12:13 UTC window high14.18+6.60%
16:09 UTC13.85+4.10%
20:09 UTC13.88+4.28%
00:09 UTC latest13.97+5.02%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 26 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:10 UTC
00:10 UTC window opened13.98+0.00%
00:40 UTC window low13.90-0.57%
00:55 UTC window high14.02+0.34%
Chainlink — daily CRYPTO:LINKUSD Real-time
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