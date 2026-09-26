Chainlink rises 5.02% over 24-hour window to 13.97 USD

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Updated 00:55 UTC. Chainlink was last quoted at 14.02 USD, up 0.35% against the 13.97 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Chainlink (LINK) began the 24-hour window at 00:09 UTC on 26 September 2026 priced at 13.31 USD. The lowest point of the window was reached early at 01:01 UTC, when LINK touched 13.25 USD. By 04:09 UTC, the price had recovered to 13.36 USD, and this upward movement continued through the morning, reaching 13.55 USD at 08:09 UTC.

The price accelerated further into midday, climbing to 14.14 USD at 12:09 UTC. Shortly after, at 12:13 UTC, LINK recorded its highest value of the window at 14.18 USD. In the afternoon, the price moderated, standing at 13.85 USD by 16:09 UTC. This steadier phase persisted into the evening, with LINK at 13.88 USD at 20:09 UTC.

By the end of the window at 00:09 UTC, Chainlink was priced at 13.97 USD, representing a net gain of 5.02% from the window’s start. The market capitalisation at this point was 10.5 billion USD. Over the course of the window, LINK’s price path was marked by an early dip, a steady climb to a midday high, and a moderate close above the opening level.

Time Price (USD) Change since 00:09 UTC 00:09 UTC window opened 13.31 +0.00% 01:01 UTC window low 13.25 -0.43% 04:09 UTC 13.36 +0.42% 08:09 UTC 13.55 +1.86% 12:09 UTC 14.14 +6.27% 12:13 UTC window high 14.18 +6.60% 16:09 UTC 13.85 +4.10% 20:09 UTC 13.88 +4.28% 00:09 UTC latest 13.97 +5.02%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 26 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.