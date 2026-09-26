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SUI rises 17.21% over the window, reaching 1.19 USD at latest mark

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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SUI 1.19 +17.21% as of 26 Sept 2026, 01:09 BST
Previous close
1.02
Open
1.02
Day range
1.01 – 1.21
Volume
Market cap
$4.9bn

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 00:55 UTC. Sui was last quoted at 1.18 USD, down 0.98% against the 1.19 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Sui (SUI) began the window at 1.02 USD at 00:09 UTC. The price dipped early, reaching the window low of 1.01 USD at 02:54 UTC, and remained at this level at 04:09 UTC. By 08:09 UTC, Sui had edged back up to 1.02 USD, showing a slight increase from the opening figure.

Momentum built through the middle of the window, with Sui climbing to 1.15 USD by 12:09 UTC. The price then eased to 1.11 USD at 16:09 UTC, before returning to 1.15 USD at 20:09 UTC. The highest price of the window was recorded at 23:24 UTC, when Sui reached 1.21 USD.

By the latest mark at 00:09 UTC, Sui stood at 1.19 USD, representing a net increase of 17.21% since the window opened. Over the period, Sui’s market capitalisation was 4.9bn USD. The window was characterised by an early dip, a sustained rise through the middle hours, and a late move to the high before settling just below it.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:09 UTC
00:09 UTC window opened1.02+0.00%
02:54 UTC window low1.01-0.91%
04:09 UTC1.01-0.24%
08:09 UTC1.02+0.11%
12:09 UTC1.15+13.53%
16:09 UTC1.11+9.55%
20:09 UTC1.15+13.77%
23:24 UTC window high1.21+19.18%
00:09 UTC latest1.19+17.21%

Prices are point-in-time readings from Eulerpool, taken over the 24 hours to 00:09 UTC on 26 September 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:10 UTC
00:10 UTC window opened1.19+0.00%
00:30 UTC window high1.20+0.67%
00:55 UTC window low1.18-0.97%
Sui — daily CRYPTO:SUIUSD Real-time
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