Illumina shares rise 7.25% on Thursday to close at USD 273.90

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication. The price above updates while this page is open; the rest of the panel is the snapshot the article was written from.

Illumina, listed on its US exchange under the ticker ILMN, saw a series of notable movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Friday, saw the shares close at USD 207.18. The following Monday, the price slipped slightly to USD 206.15, a decrease of 0.5% on the day. On Tuesday, the shares closed higher at USD 218.09, up 5.79%. Wednesday continued the upward trend, with a close at USD 226.70, an increase of 3.95%. Thursday's session ended at USD 245.18, up 8.15% from the previous day.

The next Friday saw a decline, with Illumina closing at USD 240.66, down 1.84%. The following Monday, the shares recovered to close at USD 244.06, a rise of 1.41%. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 247.18, up 1.28%. Wednesday brought another increase, with a close at USD 255.38, a gain of 3.32%.

On Thursday, 24 September 2026, Illumina closed at USD 273.90, marking a 7.25% rise from the previous session's close of USD 247.46. The shares opened at USD 253.79, reached a high of USD 277.95, and touched a low of USD 250.92 during the session. Trading volume for the day was 3,480,312 shares.

Illumina operates in the Health Care sector. The shares are not currently included in any major indices, according to the available data. No verified reason for the price movement on Thursday could be confirmed at the time of writing.