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UK police ask prosecutors to consider manslaughter charges over Grenfell fire - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK police ask prosecutors to consider manslaughter charges over Grenfell fire

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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UK Police Refer Grenfell Fire Manslaughter Charges to Prosecutors Before 2027 Deadline

Police Investigation and Referral of Charges in Grenfell Tower Fire

Overview of the Police Submission

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they had asked prosecutors to consider charges including corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter against dozens of people over the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire which killed 72 people.

Timeline for Charging Decisions

The Metropolitan Police said they had submitted their full case files to the Crown Prosecution Service for charging decisions, which the CPS had committed to making before the 10th anniversary of the disaster in June 2027.

Scope of the Investigation

Additional Offences Considered

The force said it had also asked the CPS to consider health and safety offences, fraud and fraud-related offences and misconduct in public office as part of its investigation into Britain's deadliest fire since World War Two.

Individuals and Organizations Implicated

Case files relating to 54 people and 20 companies and organisations have been sent, after investigators examined the role of more than 15,000 people and 700 organisations.

Scale of Evidence Collected

Police said they had gathered 165 million electronic files, taken 14,700 statements and collected more than 27,000 exhibits during what they described as one of the most complex criminal investigations ever undertaken in Britain.

Findings from the Public Inquiry

A 2024 public inquiry concluded the disaster was the result of decades of failures by government, regulators and companies involved in Grenfell Tower's refurbishment.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Sam Tabahriti, Editing by William James and Sam Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • Metropolitan Police have sent files on 54 people and 20 companies to the Crown Prosecution Service for possible criminal charges, including manslaughter, health & safety, fraud and misconduct.
  • The investigation has become one of Britain’s most complex: over 165 million electronic files, 14,700 statements and 27,000 exhibits were reviewed.
  • A 2024 public inquiry concluded the Grenfell disaster stemmed from decades of failures by government, regulators and companies, with ‘systematic dishonesty’ especially by cladding and insulation firms.

Frequently Asked Questions

What charges are UK police asking prosecutors to consider over the Grenfell fire?
UK police are asking for corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, health and safety offences, fraud, and misconduct in public office charges.
How many people and organizations are involved in the Grenfell investigation?
Police have sent case files relating to 54 people and 20 companies and organisations.
When will the Crown Prosecution Service decide on potential charges?
The CPS has committed to making charging decisions before the 10th anniversary of the disaster in June 2027.
What did the public inquiry conclude about the Grenfell Tower fire?
The 2024 public inquiry found the disaster resulted from decades of failures by government, regulators, and involved companies.
Why is the Grenfell Tower fire investigation so complex?
Police examined over 15,000 people, 700 organisations, and gathered 165 million electronic files, making it one of Britain's most complex criminal investigations.

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