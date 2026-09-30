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China Evergrande enters exclusivity agreement for potential sell-down of stake in property services unit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China Evergrande enters exclusivity agreement for potential sell-down of stake in property services unit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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China Evergrande Reaches Exclusivity Deal for Property Services Stake Sale

Evergrande Property Services Stake Sale: Key Developments

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Evergrande Property Services on Wednesday said China Evergrande Group and CEG Holdings (BVI), its controlling shareholders, have entered an exclusivity agreement with a selected bidder for a potential sale of their shares in the company. 

Background and Context

Here are some more details: 

China Evergrande Group's Financial Situation

• China Evergrande Group, once China's premier developer, has defaulted on most of its $300 billion liabilities and is currently managed by liquidators.

Exclusivity Deal and Shareholding Sale

• The signing of the exclusivity deal comes a year after the liquidators of the two parties informed the indebted property developer that they were seeking to sell their shareholdings in the company totalling 51.016%.

Negotiation Period and Status

• The parties have agreed to conduct exclusive negotiations in relation to the potential transaction for a period ending on October 27, Evergrande Property Services said.

• Negotiations are ongoing and parties have not entered any formal agreement, the property services unit added.

Selected Bidder Details

• Evergrande Property Services did not disclose the details of the selected bidder.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Evergrande Group, burdened by over $300 billion in liabilities and under liquidation, is seeking to sell its controlling stake in its property services unit to raise value for creditors.
  • The exclusivity period runs until October 27, during which only the selected bidder can negotiate, but no binding sale contract has been executed.
  • Potential interest had previously emerged from investors such as PAG and state-owned Guangdong Provincial Tourism; this aligns with long‑standing efforts since early 2026 to monetize Evergrande’s remaining premium assets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the exclusivity agreement between China Evergrande and the selected bidder?
China Evergrande and its controlling shareholders have entered a period of exclusive negotiations with a selected bidder for the potential sale of their shares in Evergrande Property Services.
How much of Evergrande Property Services is up for sale?
The parties are considering the sale of their shareholdings totaling 51.016% of Evergrande Property Services.
Has a formal agreement been reached regarding the stake sale?
No, the parties have not yet entered any formal agreement; negotiations are ongoing.
When will the period of exclusivity end?
The period of exclusivity for the negotiations will end on October 27.

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