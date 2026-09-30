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Putin will address newly-elected parliament later on Wednesday, Kremlin says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin will address newly-elected parliament later on Wednesday, Kremlin says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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headlines Politics Russia

Putin Set to Deliver Speech to Newly-Elected Russian Parliament Today

Key Details of Putin's Upcoming Address

Official Announcement from the Kremlin

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech in newly-elected parliament later on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Background and Context

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Dmitriy Antonov; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin will address the first session of Russia’s 9th State Duma on Wednesday, marking the inauguration of the new legislature after elections held 18–20 September 2026 (apnews.com)
  • United Russia secured a record number of seats—nearly 80% or around 355 of 450—following a tightly managed election, reinforcing the Kremlin’s parliamentary dominance (investing.com)
  • Turnout reached approximately 59.3%, which Putin described as a sign of popular support for the war effort and national stability (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will President Putin address the newly-elected parliament?
President Vladimir Putin will deliver his speech to the newly-elected Russian parliament later on Wednesday.
Who confirmed Putin's upcoming speech to the parliament?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to journalists that Putin will address the parliament.
Where is President Putin expected to deliver his speech?
President Putin will deliver his speech in the Russian parliament in Moscow.

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