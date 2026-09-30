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Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Taylor Swift Concert Attack Plotter Loses Privacy Lawsuit Against Disney

Details of the Privacy Lawsuit and Court Ruling

Background of the Case

VIENNA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - An Austrian man convicted of planning a foiled attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 lost a privacy lawsuit against Disney on Wednesday over the fact his parents' home was shown in the docu-series "Taylor Swift: The End of an Era".

The man, identified as Beran A, was sentenced in May to 15 years in prison. He has been in custody since his arrest in August 2024.

Depiction in the Docu-Series

An episode of the series, which first aired in December 2025, showed his parents' home in a town an hour's drive from Vienna for a matter of seconds but did not name him.

Court's Decision

"He doesn't live there. He hasn't lived there for two years," Judge Nicole Baczak ruled, adding that there was no prospect of him living there again in the near future.

Baczak added that the fact his name had been widely reported in the news media did not matter, and home addresses in general do not deserve the highest level of legal protection.

Aftermath and Reactions

Appeal and Content Removal

Beran A did not attend the one-hour trial. His lawyer Ulrike Zeller said he would appeal.

The show is available to stream in Europe on Disney+, but the segment showing the address was removed in May.

Compensation and Settlement

A lawyer for Disney, Georg Kresbach, told the court Beran A's parents had each been paid €3,000 ($3,400) in compensation for their home being shown in the series in a separate settlement.

Details of the Criminal Conviction

Offences and Sentencing

He was found guilty in May of various, mainly terrorism-related offences, including trying but failing to illegally buy weapons including a machinegun and hand grenade, and following instructions in an Islamic State video entitled "Make a bomb in the kitchen of your mom" to produce a small amount of the explosive triacetone triperoxide.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8810 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The judge found the fleeting visual of the home did not violate privacy since Beran A no longer resided there, and there was no expectation he'd return. (krone.at)
  • Despite extensive media coverage of his identity, Austrian law does not give home address disclosures elevated protection. (gtr.oe24.at)
  • Disney had already removed the segment in May and paid €3,000 each to Beran A’s parents in a separate settlement. (gtr.oe24.at)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was involved in the privacy lawsuit against Disney?
An Austrian man named Beran A, convicted of planning an attack on a Taylor Swift concert, filed and lost the privacy lawsuit against Disney.
What was shown in the Disney docu-series?
The Disney docu-series 'Taylor Swift: The End of an Era' briefly showed Beran A's parents' home near Vienna.
What was the outcome of the privacy case?
The Austrian court ruled against Beran A, stating that the home address did not deserve the highest legal protection.
What crimes was Beran A convicted of?
He was convicted of terrorism-related offences, including attempting to buy weapons and making explosives, receiving a 15-year sentence.
Was any compensation paid regarding the home shown?
Beran A's parents each received €3,000 in compensation from Disney in a separate settlement.

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