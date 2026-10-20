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XIAO-I Corporation ADS falls 24.66% on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read
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AIXI 2.20 -24.66% as of 20 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.92
Open
2.82
Day range
2.11 – 2.88
Volume
674.3k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

XIAO-I Corporation American Depositary Shares (AIXI) on its US listing have shown notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session provided, on Tuesday, saw the shares close at USD 1.85. The following day, Wednesday, the price dropped sharply to USD 1.32, a decline of 28.65% on the day. On Thursday, the shares rebounded, closing at USD 1.93, which represented a 46.21% increase from the previous close. Friday’s session continued the upward trend, ending at USD 2.03, up 5.18% on the day.

The next Monday, the shares closed at USD 2.4, marking an 18.23% rise. On Tuesday, the closing price increased further to USD 3.01, a gain of 25.42%. However, Wednesday saw a reversal, with the shares closing at USD 2.88, down 4.32%. Thursday’s session ended at USD 2.81, a decrease of 2.43%. On Friday, the shares recovered slightly, closing at USD 2.92, up 3.91%.

In the most recent session on Monday, 19 October 2026, XIAO-I Corporation ADS closed at USD 2.2, a decline of 24.66% from the previous close. The session opened at USD 2.82, reached a high of USD 2.88, and a low of USD 2.105. The closing price was below both the session’s open and high, and only slightly above the day’s low.

Trading volume for the latest session was 674,253 shares. XIAO-I Corporation operates in the Information Technology sector. The shares are listed in the United States and are denominated in US dollars.

We could not verify a reason for the share price movement in the latest session.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday1.85
Wednesday1.32-28.65%
Thursday1.93+46.21%
Friday2.03+5.18%
Monday2.4+18.23%
Tuesday3.01+25.42%
Wednesday2.88-4.32%
Thursday2.81-2.43%
Friday2.92+3.91%
Monday2.2-24.66%
XIAO-I Corporation American Depositary Shares — daily AIXI Delayed
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