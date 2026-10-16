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PTL shares rise 23.13% on Thursday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read
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PTLE 9.05 +23.13% as of 16 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
7.35
Open
7.42
Day range
7.41 – 9.25
Volume
545.7k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

PTL (ticker: PTLE) is listed on its US exchange and operates in the Energy sector. Over the past two weeks, the share price has shown a series of fluctuations. On the first Friday in the period, PTL closed at USD 7.54. The following Monday, the price fell to USD 7.06, a decrease of 6.37% on the day. Tuesday saw a slight recovery, with the shares closing at USD 7.08, up 0.28%. On Wednesday, the price slipped again, ending at USD 7, down 1.13%. Thursday brought a modest gain, with the shares closing at USD 7.17, up 2.43%. The next Friday, PTL closed at USD 6.9, a decline of 3.77%.

The following week began with a rise to USD 7.31 on Monday, an increase of 5.94%. Tuesday continued the upward trend, with the shares closing at USD 7.5, up 2.6%. On Wednesday, PTL closed at USD 7.35, a decrease of 2% from the previous session.

On Thursday, PTL shares closed at USD 9.05, marking a 23.13% increase from the previous close of USD 7.35. During the session, the shares opened at USD 7.42, reached a high of USD 9.25, and touched a low of USD 7.41. The total trading volume for the day was 545,707 shares.

PTL is part of the Energy sector and is not currently included in any major indices. No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday was found.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday7.54
Monday7.06-6.37%
Tuesday7.08+0.28%
Wednesday7-1.13%
Thursday7.17+2.43%
Friday6.9-3.77%
Monday7.31+5.94%
Tuesday7.5+2.6%
Wednesday7.35-2%
Thursday9.05+23.13%
PTL — daily PTLE Delayed
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