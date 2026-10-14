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Scworx falls 22.15% on Tuesday to close at USD 2.46

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read
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WORX 2.46 -22.15% as of 14 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.16
Open
2.65
Day range
2.36 – 2.90
Volume
7.1m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Scworx (WORX), listed on its US exchange and part of the Health Care sector, continued its recent run of declines over the past week. The earliest session shown, Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 5.75. On Thursday, the price fell sharply, closing at USD 4.20, a daily decrease of 26.96%. The downward trend persisted into Friday, with the shares ending the session at USD 3.73, representing an 11.19% fall from the previous close.

Monday’s session saw further losses, as Scworx closed at USD 3.16, down 15.28% on the day. The latest session, Tuesday, recorded another significant drop. The shares opened at USD 2.65 and reached a high of USD 2.8999 before falling to a low of USD 2.36. By the close, Scworx was at USD 2.46, down 22.15% from Monday’s close.

Trading volume on Tuesday was 7,140,896 shares. This level of activity accompanied the notable price movement during the session. The stock did not feature in any major indices according to the available information.

Scworx operates within the Health Care sector and is traded in US dollars on its US listing. The company’s shares have experienced consecutive daily declines across all sessions shown, with the most recent session marking the largest percentage drop in this period.

No verified reason for the price movement on Tuesday could be confirmed at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday5.75
Thursday4.2-26.96%
Friday3.73-11.19%
Monday3.16-15.28%
Tuesday2.46-22.15%
Scworx — daily WORX Delayed
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