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Netcapital shares rise 24.53% on Thursday to close at USD 1.98

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read
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NCPL 1.98 +24.53% as of 16 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.59
Open
2.02
Day range
1.85 – 2.39
Volume
47m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Netcapital (ticker: NCPL) on its US listing has shown notable price movements over the past two weeks. On the first Friday in the sequence, shares closed at USD 1.40. The following Monday, the price declined to USD 1.32, a decrease of 5.71% on the day. Tuesday saw a further drop, with the shares closing at USD 1.09, down 17.42% from the previous session.

On Wednesday, the shares rebounded, closing at USD 1.59, which represented a 45.87% increase on the day. However, Thursday brought another decline, with the closing price at USD 1.31, a fall of 17.61%. The next Friday session saw the shares close at USD 1.14, down 12.98% from the previous day.

The following Monday, Netcapital shares rose to close at USD 1.54, a gain of 35.09%. On Tuesday, the price moved down again, closing at USD 1.39, a decrease of 9.74%. Wednesday’s session saw an increase, with the shares closing at USD 1.59, up 14.39% on the day.

On Thursday, 15 October 2026, Netcapital shares closed at USD 1.98, up 24.53% from the previous close of USD 1.59. During the session, the shares opened at USD 2.02, reached a high of USD 2.39, and a low of USD 1.85. Trading volume for the day was 46,952,461 shares.

Netcapital operates in the Financials sector and is listed on a US exchange. The company is not currently included in any major indices. No verified reason for the price movement on Thursday was found.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday1.4
Monday1.32-5.71%
Tuesday1.09-17.42%
Wednesday1.59+45.87%
Thursday1.31-17.61%
Friday1.14-12.98%
Monday1.54+35.09%
Tuesday1.39-9.74%
Wednesday1.59+14.39%
Thursday1.98+24.53%
Netcapital — daily NCPL Delayed
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