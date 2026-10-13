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CervoMed shares fall 22% on Monday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read
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CRVO 2.51 -22.05% as of 13 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.22
Open
2.75
Day range
2.42 – 2.79
Volume
892.1k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

CervoMed (ticker: CRVO) is listed on its US exchange and operates in the Health Care sector. Over the past two weeks, the company’s shares have experienced a series of notable price movements. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 2.51. On the following Tuesday, the price increased to USD 2.88, a rise of 14.74% for the day. Thursday’s session closed at USD 2.93, up 1.74%, and Friday ended at USD 3.02, a further increase of 3.07%.

The next Monday saw the shares close at USD 3.31, up 9.6%. On Tuesday, the closing price was USD 3.34, a gain of 0.91%. Wednesday’s session closed at USD 3.18, a decrease of 4.79%. Thursday saw a recovery to USD 3.28, up 3.14%, followed by a Friday close at USD 3.22, down 1.83%.

On Monday, 12 October 2026, CervoMed shares closed at USD 2.51, representing a decline of 22.05% from the previous session. The shares opened at USD 2.75, reached a high of USD 2.79, and touched a low of USD 2.42 during the session. Trading volume for the day was 892,095 shares.

CervoMed is part of the Health Care sector and is not currently included in any major indices. The company’s shares are traded in US dollars on its US listing.

We could not verify a reason for the share price movement on Monday.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday2.51
Tuesday2.88+14.74%
Thursday2.93+1.74%
Friday3.02+3.07%
Monday3.31+9.6%
Tuesday3.34+0.91%
Wednesday3.18-4.79%
Thursday3.28+3.14%
Friday3.22-1.83%
Monday2.51-22.05%
CervoMed — daily CRVO Delayed
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