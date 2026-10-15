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Backblaze falls 22.22% on Wednesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read
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BLZE 9.73 -22.22% as of 15 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
12.51
Open
12.20
Day range
9.54 – 12.28
Volume
3.5m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Backblaze (ticker: BLZE), listed on its US exchange, saw a series of declines over the past several sessions. On Thursday, the shares closed at USD 14.18. The following day, Friday, the stock ended at USD 14.36, up 1.27% on the day. On Monday, the price moved lower to close at USD 13.88, a decrease of 3.34%. Tuesday’s session saw a further decline, with Backblaze closing at USD 13.8, down 0.58%. On Wednesday, the shares finished at USD 13.73, a decrease of 0.51% from the previous close.

The downward trend continued into the next Thursday, with the stock closing at USD 12.99, a drop of 5.39%. On Friday, Backblaze ended at USD 12.69, down 2.31%. The following Monday, the shares closed at USD 12.65, a decrease of 0.32%. On Tuesday, the stock finished at USD 12.51, down 1.11%.

On Wednesday, 14 October 2026, Backblaze opened at USD 12.20. The shares reached a high of USD 12.28 and a low of USD 9.54 during the session. The stock closed at USD 9.73, representing a decline of 22.22% from the previous session’s close of USD 12.51.

Trading volume on Wednesday was 3,485,372 shares. Backblaze operates in the Information Technology sector. The company is not included in any major indices according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Wednesday could be established at the time of writing.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday14.18
Friday14.36+1.27%
Monday13.88-3.34%
Tuesday13.8-0.58%
Wednesday13.73-0.51%
Thursday12.99-5.39%
Friday12.69-2.31%
Monday12.65-0.32%
Tuesday12.51-1.11%
Wednesday9.73-22.22%
Backblaze — daily BLZE Delayed
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