GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares rise 23% on Tuesday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read
Add as preferred source on Google
JZ 1.39 +23.01% as of 14 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.13
Open
1.04
Day range
0.99 – 1.75
Volume
18.9m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited American Depositary Shares (JZ) on its US listing have shown notable price changes over the past ten sessions. The earliest session in this period, on Wednesday, saw the shares close at USD 0.4409. The following day, Thursday, the price edged up to USD 0.449, a daily increase of 1.84%. On Friday, the shares closed at USD 0.436, down 2.9% from the previous session.

The next Monday, JZ closed at USD 0.4711, up 8.05%. On Tuesday, the shares declined to USD 0.4429, a drop of 5.99%. The following Wednesday, the price recovered to USD 0.4698, a gain of 6.07%. On Thursday, the shares closed sharply higher at USD 0.8336, up 77.44%. Friday continued this trend with a close at USD 1.28, a rise of 53.55%.

On the most recent Monday, JZ closed at USD 1.13, a decrease of 11.72%. In the latest session, Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 1.39, up 23.01% from the previous close. During this session, the shares opened at USD 1.04, reached a high of USD 1.75, and touched a low of USD 0.9893.

Trading volume on Tuesday was 18,905,605 shares. Jianzhi Education Technology Group operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The shares are listed in the United States and trade in US dollars.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be established.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday0.4409
Thursday0.449+1.84%
Friday0.436-2.9%
Monday0.4711+8.05%
Tuesday0.4429-5.99%
Wednesday0.4698+6.07%
Thursday0.8336+77.44%
Friday1.28+53.55%
Monday1.13-11.72%
Tuesday1.39+23.01%
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited American Depositary Shares — daily JZ Delayed
Track all markets on TradingView

Related Articles

Image for Scworx falls 22.15% on Tuesday to close at USD 2.46

Scworx falls 22.15% on Tuesday to close at USD 2.46

Image for GMEX Robotics Corporation rises 22.22% on Tuesday in US trading

GMEX Robotics Corporation rises 22.22% on Tuesday in US trading

Image for LQR House shares rise 22.58% on Tuesday to close at USD 1.90

LQR House shares rise 22.58% on Tuesday to close at USD 1.90

Image for CervoMed shares fall 22% on Monday on its US listing

CervoMed shares fall 22% on Monday on its US listing

Image for Processa Pharmaceuticals rises 25% on its US listing

Processa Pharmaceuticals rises 25% on its US listing

Image for PS International Group drops 24.12% on its US listing

PS International Group drops 24.12% on its US listing

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for Nautilus Biotechnology surges 23.63% on its US listing
Nautilus Biotechnology surges 23.63% on its US listing
Image for Stablecoin Development drops 22.61% on its US listing on Friday
Stablecoin Development drops 22.61% on its US listing on Friday
Image for XORTX Therapeutics falls 23.78% on its US listing
XORTX Therapeutics falls 23.78% on its US listing
Image for Cue Biopharma surges 23.87% on its US listing, closes at USD 27.66
Cue Biopharma surges 23.87% on its US listing, closes at USD 27.66
Image for Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US falls 21.84% on Thursday
Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US falls 21.84% on Thursday
Image for Baiya International Group falls 24.35% on Thursday in US trading
Baiya International Group falls 24.35% on Thursday in US trading
Image for Grande Group rises 23.12% on Thursday in US trading
Grande Group rises 23.12% on Thursday in US trading
Image for Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares rise to 41.07 after sharp Wednesday gain
Bending Spoons S.p.A. Ordinary Shares rise to 41.07 after sharp Wednesday gain
Image for DarkIris shares rise 22.79% on its US listing to close at $1.67
DarkIris shares rise 22.79% on its US listing to close at $1.67
Image for Nexentis Technologies drops 22.3% on its US listing
Nexentis Technologies drops 22.3% on its US listing
Image for Lucas GC rises 24.78% on its US listing to close at $2.82
Lucas GC rises 24.78% on its US listing to close at $2.82
Image for Delixy Holdings rises 22.14% on Tuesday in US trading
Delixy Holdings rises 22.14% on Tuesday in US trading
View All Markets Posts