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Missfresh Ltd ADR rises 22.94% on Thursday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read
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MF 10.88 +22.94% as of 16 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
8.85
Open
9.30
Day range
8.71 – 11.29
Volume
341.7k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Missfresh Ltd ADR, trading on its US listing under the ticker MF, has experienced notable price movements over the past two weeks. On the first Friday shown, the shares closed at USD 14.17. The following Monday, the closing price edged up to USD 14.3, a daily increase of 0.92%. However, Tuesday saw a sharp decline, with the shares closing at USD 11.4, down 20.28% on the day. The downward trend continued on Wednesday, as the price closed at USD 11, a decrease of 3.51%. Thursday's session ended with a close of USD 10.68, down 2.91%. The next Friday, the shares fell further, closing at USD 9.09, a drop of 14.89%.

The following Monday, Missfresh Ltd ADR closed at USD 8.4, representing a 7.59% decrease. On Tuesday, the shares ended the session at USD 7.71, down 8.21%. Wednesday saw a reversal, with the price closing at USD 8.85, an increase of 14.79%.

On Thursday, Missfresh Ltd ADR closed at USD 10.88, up 22.94% from the previous close. The session opened at USD 9.3, reached a high of USD 11.29, and touched a low of USD 8.71. Trading volume for the day was 341,721 shares.

Missfresh Ltd ADR operates in the Consumer Staples sector. The shares are not currently included in any major indices. The instrument is listed in USD on its US exchange.

No verified reason for the price movement on Thursday could be found.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday14.17
Monday14.3+0.92%
Tuesday11.4-20.28%
Wednesday11-3.51%
Thursday10.68-2.91%
Friday9.09-14.89%
Monday8.4-7.59%
Tuesday7.71-8.21%
Wednesday8.85+14.79%
Thursday10.88+22.94%
Missfresh Ltd ADR — daily MF Delayed
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