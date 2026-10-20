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Oceanpal shares fall 24.39% on its US listing in Monday trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read
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SVRN 26.50 -24.39% as of 20 Oct 2026, 22:16 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
35.05
Open
34.05
Day range
24.50 – 37.13
Volume
146.2k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Oceanpal (SVRN) on its US listing saw notable price movements over the past ten sessions. The sequence began on Tuesday with a close at USD 43.72. The following day, Wednesday, the shares closed higher at USD 44.81, marking a 2.49% increase on the day. On Thursday, the price declined to USD 39.12, a decrease of 12.7%. Friday saw a recovery, with the shares closing at USD 44, up 12.47% from the previous session.

The next Monday session recorded a further rise, closing at USD 48.49, an increase of 10.2%. However, the following Tuesday brought a sharp decline, with the shares closing at USD 38.61, down 20.38%. Wednesday continued the downward trend, closing at USD 36.51, a 5.44% decrease. On Thursday, the shares rebounded to close at USD 41.78, up 14.43%. The most recent Friday session ended with a close at USD 35.05, a 16.11% drop.

On Monday, 19 October 2026, Oceanpal shares opened at USD 34.05 and closed at USD 26.5, representing a 24.39% decrease from the previous close. During the session, the shares reached a high of USD 37.125 and a low of USD 24.5. Trading volume for the day was 146,221 shares.

Oceanpal operates in the Industrials sector and is listed on a US exchange under the ticker SVRN. The company is not included in any major indices according to the available data.

We could not verify a reason for the price movement observed in Monday’s session.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Tuesday43.72
Wednesday44.81+2.49%
Thursday39.12-12.7%
Friday44+12.47%
Monday48.49+10.2%
Tuesday38.61-20.38%
Wednesday36.51-5.44%
Thursday41.78+14.43%
Friday35.05-16.11%
Monday26.5-24.39%
Oceanpal — daily SVRN Delayed
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