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Agroz falls 22.34% on its US listing in Wednesday trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read
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AGRZ 2.92 -22.34% as of 15 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.76
Open
3.49
Day range
2.71 – 3.67
Volume
118.8k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Agroz (ticker: AGRZ) on its US listing has experienced notable price changes over the past several sessions. The earliest session shown, Thursday, saw the shares close at USD 3.23. On Friday, the price edged up to USD 3.25, a daily increase of 0.62%. The following Monday, Agroz closed at USD 3.41, up 4.92% on the day. Tuesday’s session saw a decline, with the shares closing at USD 3.31, a drop of 2.93%. On Wednesday, the price recovered slightly, ending at USD 3.39, up 2.42%. Thursday brought a further rise to USD 3.62, a gain of 6.78%. Friday’s session marked a significant jump, with Agroz closing at USD 4.42, up 22.1%. The next Monday, the shares slipped to USD 4.38, down 0.9%. On Tuesday, the price fell to USD 3.76, a decrease of 14.16%.

In the latest session, Wednesday, Agroz closed at USD 2.92, representing a decline of 22.34% from the previous close. The shares opened at USD 3.49 and reached a high of USD 3.67 before falling to a low of USD 2.71 during the session.

Trading volume on Wednesday was 118,844 shares. Agroz operates in the Industrials sector and is not currently included in any major indices.

We could not verify a reason for the share price movement in Wednesday’s session.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday3.23
Friday3.25+0.62%
Monday3.41+4.92%
Tuesday3.31-2.93%
Wednesday3.39+2.42%
Thursday3.62+6.78%
Friday4.42+22.1%
Monday4.38-0.9%
Tuesday3.76-14.16%
Wednesday2.92-22.34%
Agroz — daily AGRZ Delayed
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