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America's CAR-MART falls 22.96% on Friday to close at USD 1.04

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read
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CRMT 1.04 -22.96% as of 19 Oct 2026, 22:15 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.35
Open
1.36
Day range
1.04 – 1.39
Volume
331.4k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

America's CAR-MART (CRMT), listed on its US exchange in the Consumer Discretionary sector, saw notable price changes over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Monday, closed at USD 0.9833. On Tuesday, the share price increased to USD 1.07, a rise of 8.82% on the day. Wednesday continued the upward trend, closing at USD 1.12, up 4.67%. Thursday saw a further increase, with the price closing at USD 1.25, a gain of 11.61%. The week ended with Friday’s close at USD 1.35, up 8% on the day.

The following Monday, the share price slipped to USD 1.315, a decrease of 2.59%. Tuesday saw a rebound, closing at USD 1.47, up 11.79%. On Wednesday, the price fell to USD 1.36, a drop of 7.48%. Thursday’s session closed at USD 1.35, down 0.74%.

On Friday, 16 October 2026, America’s CAR-MART shares closed sharply lower at USD 1.04, a decline of 22.96% from the previous close. The session opened at USD 1.36, reached a high of USD 1.39, and touched a low of USD 1.04. Trading volume for the day was 331,403 shares.

America’s CAR-MART operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector and is not currently included in any major indices. The company’s shares are traded in US dollars on its US listing.

We could not verify a reason for the price movement on Friday.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday0.9833
Tuesday1.07+8.82%
Wednesday1.12+4.67%
Thursday1.25+11.61%
Friday1.35+8%
Monday1.315-2.59%
Tuesday1.47+11.79%
Wednesday1.36-7.48%
Thursday1.35-0.74%
Friday1.04-22.96%
America's CAR-MART — daily CRMT Delayed
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